FXFACTORY DEVELOPMENT PARTNER BOINX SOFTWARE RELEASES FOTOMAGICO 3.5

Apple Design Award winner leverages FxFactory platform to bring popular slideshow generator capabilities to Final Cut Pro, Final Cut Express, Motion and After Effects

Boston, MA –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, announced that development partner, Boinx Software, has added plug-in support to its award winning slideshow generator, FotoMagico. Developed on the FxFactory plug-in platform, the new FotoMagico version 3.5 is now compatible within Final Cut Pro®, Final Cut Express®, Motion® and Adobe After Effects® applications. Winner of two Apple Design Awards, FotoMagico's latest enhancements extend its innovative animated editing capabilities to both photographers and videographers alike, providing unique color adjustment and titling options, high-quality transitions and more. Finished animations can be rendered with flawless results directly within the host applications.

"By leveraging the innovative FxFactory platform, we are able to quickly deliver some of our most popular motion graphics capabilities to the video editing market," says Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. "A videographer's creativity is inherent; their final pieces represent a sense of identity and individuality within this niche industry. FotoMagico 3.5 provides that extra zest. With new rendering capabilities inside Apple and Adobe editing applications, videographers can now add that high-gloss finish to any project."

"Boinx Software is known within the industry for their award-winning products, specifically for the Apple marketplace," comments Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. "After teaming up with Boinx to produce the eye-popping 3D filters in FxTiles, we were thrilled to help develop an update to their acclaimed FotoMagico plug-in. We truly look forward to hearing and reading the positive reception and continuing to build our relationship with future updates to these fascinating products."

What's New in FotoMagico 3.5

• Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro, Final Cut Express, and Motion Plug-in Support

With FotoMagico, videographers can easily turn their still images into captivating intros, animated backgrounds and B-roll. Users do not need to keyframe or step out of the host application.

• Extensive Effects and Animation Controls

Clever purpose-built FotoMagico controls let users easily adjust slide position and color, animation start and end point, and more.

• Quick Start Animations

An alternative to creating animations from scratch, the FotoMagico Slideshow Assistant provides users an instant pan and zoom animation that can be further customized.

• Extensive Audio Capabilities

FotoMagico's multiple audio tracks and automatic ducking for music, sound effects and narration allow for the effortless collaboration of sound and imagery.

• Adding a Magical Touch to the iPad with FotoMagico

Photographers, videographers and other creatives can easily export and experience their FotoMagico animations on Apple's new multi-touch screen platform.

Availability and Pricing of FotoMagico 3.5

FotoMagico 3.5 Pro is available for $149 USD via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com) and the Boinx Software website (boinx.com/fotomagico/buy). A multi-license package is also available to purchase for $269 USD.

The update to FotoMagico 3.5 is free of charge for existing FotoMagico 3.x license owners at their current license levels. A built-in assistant will guide users through the process of acquiring the proper license. Existing FotoMagico 2.x license owners at their current license levels can upgrade to FotoMagico 3.5 Pro for $89 USD. For all update and upgrade options see boinx.com/fotomagico/homevspro.

Commercial multi-user license discounts are also available upon request.

For more information on FotoMagico or to download the product visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com or http://www.boinx.com/download/#fotomagico.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning software for the creative Mac user in animation, movie production and photography. BoinxiStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. BoinxFotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—"Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008" and "Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006," is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the "Apple Design Award 2009," is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. BoinxPhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 "Best Mac OS X Student Product," is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. BoinxMouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. To learn more about Boinx Software, please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com/.

