Audio-Technica Marks “50 Years of Passionate Listening”

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology, is marking “50 Years of Passionate Listening” with its yearlong 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2012, including several limited edition commemorative products, special events and promotions for customers. From its early beginnings as a manufacturer of phonograph cartridges, Audio-Technica has expanded over the years to become a leading innovator in the design of microphones, wireless microphone systems, headphones, turntables, phono cartridges and more. A-T continues to advance the art and technology of electro-acoustic design with the manufacture of products for the professional recording, M.I., live sound, broadcast, fixed installation and consumer audio markets. On this historic occasion, Audio-Technica is taking the opportunity to look back, with a view toward the future.

Audio-Technica was founded in 1962 by Hideo Matsushita, who introduced the company’s first phono cartridge that year. A-T soon gained a reputation for producing a range of high-quality, award-winning phono cartridges for some of Japan’s leading electronics companies, and expanded its facilities in 1963 and again in 1965 to its current address in Naruse, Machida, Tokyo. In 1969, Audio-Technica began distributing an expanded range of products internationally, and in 1972, Audio-Technica U.S., Inc. was established in Akron, Ohio, moving to its current location in Stow, Ohio, in 1980.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Audio-Technica broadened its lineup to include products such as its groundbreaking VM Series dual-magnet phono cartridges; its ATH Series high-fidelity headphones; its first professional microphones, the 800 Series; and other innovations. Of particular note was the launch of A-T’s compact UniPoint microphones, which changed the landscape of business presentations and other installed communications with their sleek profiles and high-fidelity audio. Audio-Technica also established divisions in Europe and Asia during this period.

In the 1990s, Audio-Technica continued to refine and diversify its product range, and its wireless microphone systems, microphones and consumer and professional headphones became industry standards for their exceptional performance, reliability and value. A-T introduced the renowned 40 Series microphones, making the pristine sound of studio microphones affordable for the first time ever. Today, the 40 Series represents a benchmark in studio microphones for leading producers and engineers, as well as high-profile artists in all genres of music, both in the studio and onstage. Additionally, in 1993, Hideo Matsushita took the position of Chairman, and Kazuo Matsushita became President of Audio-Technica Corporation, a position he still holds today.

Since the dawning of the new millennium, Audio-Technica has continued to introduce breakthrough products and systems. In 2008, the company’s noise-canceling in-ear and over-ear headphones set new standards in environmental noise reduction and sound quality. A-T also revolutionized the audio industry with the introduction of its digital SpectraPulse® ultra wideband wireless microphone system. The SpectraPulse products are part of A-T’s Engineered Sound® line of contractor-exclusive offerings, another successful area of focus for the company. Other popular A-T products include the Artist Elite series of performance microphones, its 2000 and 3000 Series Wireless Systems, and its Artist Elite Wireless Systems, the 4000 and 5000 Series.

Today, Audio-Technica is the first choice for a variety of major artists including Kenny Chesney, Gwen Stefani, Jason Aldean, Justin Timberlake, Metallica, Linkin Park, Evanescence, Newsboys, Selena Gomez and many more. Audio-Technica products are used worldwide in numerous consumer and professional applications including live concert tours, broadcast and recording studios, corporate, government and house-of-worship venues, and in high-profile events such as the presidential debates, the GRAMMY® Awards, CMA Awards and the Summer and Winter Games, to name a few.

“We are extremely proud to mark Audio-Technica’s 50th anniversary,” said Phil Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. President and CEO. “Throughout our history, A-T’s growth has been fueled by our customer-focused philosophy. The bottom line is, we are committed to being in tune with our customers and providing them with innovative, compelling products and outstanding customer service. At Audio-Technica, ‘always listening’ is much more than just a slogan. It’s how we do business.”

