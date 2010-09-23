WAVES UNVEILS C6 MULTIBAND COMPRESSOR

— With four crossover and two floating bands plus a sidechain feature, Waves C6 is an essential sound-shaping plug-in for studio, live sound and post production —

KNOXVILLE, TN, September 21, 2010 — Waves Audio, the world’s leading developers of professional audio signal processing technologies, announces the C6 Multiband Compressor. For years, the Waves C4 has been a favorite of studio engineers the world over, and in live sound, it has become a must-have for front-of-house and monitor engineers. The C6 builds upon its predecessor’s functionality, and takes it to the next level.

To create the C6, Waves took all the functions of the C4, and then added two additional floating bands plus a sidechain feature, for one-stop vocal and instrument shaping. The C6 lets users zero in on problem frequencies with surgical precision. With four crossover bands plus two additional floating bands and a flexible sidechain feature, the C6 is an essential solution for vocal and instrument shaping, offering de-essing, de-popping, feedback management and more, giving users all the multiband compression and dynamic equalization they need to control, tame and shape their sound.

The C6 is hugely versatile and will find use among studio, live sound and post production engineers. For mixing and mastering in the studio, the C6 gives users the power to shape any sound, with creative compression, dynamic EQ, flexible sidechaining and more. For live sound, the C6 provides total control over dynamics and EQ, from feedback management to in-depth vocal shaping. For auto-ducking of music and ambience under speech in a post production setting, the C6 sidechain lets users carve out just the vocal frequency range, instead of attenuating the entire signal.

Features include:

* Internal/external sidechain per band

* Individual band Listen mode

* Four crossover bands plus two floating bands

* Dynamic EQ, compression and expansion

* Double precision bit resolution processing

* ARC™ Auto Release Control

* Up to 24-bit, 192kHz resolution

* Mono and Stereo components

* Supports TDM, RTAS, Audio Suite, VST, AU

* PC- and Mac®-compatible

Acclaimed FOH Engineer and Waves Live Division Product Specialist Ken “Pooch” Van Druten stated, “The ability to have six bands of fully sweepable dynamic EQ on the mix bus makes the C6 an all-important tool for live sound engineers. By itself, it does the work of two or three different plugs that I used to use.” DJ/Electronic Musician Luke Slater added, “I love the C6. Very musical, very intuitive!”

Waves C6 Multiband Compressor is available separately (U.S. MSRP USD 400 Native/800 TDM) and as part of the Waves Mercury bundle. Mercury V7 owners covered by Waves Update Plan receive the C6 at no additional charge. For more information and a full list of C6 controls, please visit www.waves.com.