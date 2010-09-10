Sonnet Signs Distribution Agreement With U.K.-based Holdan Limited

IRVINE, Calif. -- Sept. 10, 2010 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Holdan Limited, a specialist distributor of video editing and post-production equipment in the United Kingdom. Under the agreement, Holdan will provide distribution and sales support functions for Sonnet's entire line of storage systems to the company's network of resellers in the U.K. and Belgium.

Holdan's Sonnet offering includes the Fusion(TM) line of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions. The devices range from two-drive portable solutions to four-drive units with quad interfaces to eight- and 16-drive solutions with internal SAS expanders. Also included in Holdan's offering will be Sonnet's Qio(TM) professional universal media reader/writer and 16-drive FusionRX1600Fibre Shared Fibre Channel storage systems.

Available in 16TB or 32TB configurations, the RX1600Fibre can provide direct, high-speed access to assets for up to four users without a dedicated server or an added Fibre switch. Employing a four-port 8Gb Fibre Channel interface, the Fusion RX1600Fibre offers speed and flexibility delivering aggregate bandwidth up to 1,000 MB/sec read, and up to 100 percent more streams to multiple simultaneous users than general-purpose shared storage systems. Integrated SAS expanders enable RX1600 Expansion enclosures to be connected, while RAID 5 and RAID 6 formatting support, SCSI Enclosure Services (SES) 2.0 compliance, and enhanced S.M.A.R.T. data reporting offer increased reliability.

Sonnet's Qio is a convenient and high-speed alternative to stand-alone card readers, SATA controllers, and various adapters, combining their functionality in a compact rugged case. Qio supports major HD video memory card formats -- Sony(R) SxS(TM), Panasonic(R) P2, CompactFlash(R), and SDXC -- with two slots for each (SDXC shared with SxS) and the ability to transfer data from all cards concurrently. Users can copy files between any cards, attached drives, or host computer with aggregate bandwidth of up to 210 MB/sec.

"As file-based production becomes the norm and continues to grow along with media archives, the need for video storage grows with it," said Allan Leonhardsen, sales and marketing director for Holdan Limited. "We are very excited to offer Sonnet's line of ultra-fast and reliable RAID storage products for both Mac(R) and PC users through our extensive reseller network. Thanks to Sonnet's training program, our pre-sales team is ready to assist customers in finding the right solution for any job, big or small."

"Over the last 14 years, Holdan has become one of the leading distributors of semi-professional and professional video hardware and software, and we are very excited to add our storage solutions to their product offering," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "For our customers in the U.K. and Belgium, this partnership will ensure greater access to our products and convenient post-sale support."

Established in 1996, Holdan's range of video editing and post-production solutions offers exceptional quality and innovation, encompassing equipment from acquisition to video storage and media management. The company provides a high level of pre- and post-sale support with a dedicated team offering service on all of their products.

More information on the Fusion line of RAID storage solutions and Qio is available on Sonnet's website at www.sonnettech.com.

# # #

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. of Irvine, Calif., is a leader in providing storage systems for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Since its founding in 1986, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh and industry-standard computers. Today, the company is a world-leading computer hardware upgrade company with a product line featuring a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable storage solutions, as well as a variety of performance-extending upgrade cards. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.