Thunder rolls in to 2012 NAB at Telecast Fiber

Telecast Fiber will highlight its newly announced Cobra 2DT, a fiber-optic camera interface for Sony's new digital HD triax camera chains at the 2012 NAB Show.

The Cobra 2DT gives users of Sony HXC-100K and HSC-300K cameras powerful, distance-spanning fiber-optic connectivity for the link between the camera and its camera control unit (CCU).

Targeted to university and OB sports productions, the Cobra 2DT transceiver is well suited for applications in which the distance between the camera and its CCU makes copper triax cable unfeasible.

The company also will feature its new Thunder system, a compact and versatile fiber-optic solution for transporting audio, intercom and data in mobile production, broadcast infrastructure and live sound applications.

Using one or two strands of fiber and 1RU of space, the scalable Thunder system transports up to 80 bi-directional channels of audio, data and/or intercom signals configurable in up to 10 eight-channel blocks.

See Telecast Fiber at 2012 NAB Show booth C8925.