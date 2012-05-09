ViewZ Unveils New 18.5-inch 3G/1080p Reference Monitor

Anaheim, CA – ViewZ, a subsidiary of Orion Technology and a leading OEM manufacturer and international supplier to the professional television industry, today introduced their newest Professional Monitor, an 18.5-inch LED-based 3G/1080P Reference Display. The VZ18.5PM features advanced 12 bit processing and 1366 x 768 resolution. It joins the company's line of portable and viewfinder displays for production, reference monitors for studio or post-production, and multi-viewers for the control room. Today's announcement was made by Daniel Hwang, president of ViewZ, at the company's NAB exhibit – Booth C-3940 – in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The VZ18.5PM-3G supports SMPTE-425A/B single input 3G or dual link SMPTE 372, as well as ITU-R BT.709 standards. Powerful overlays include vectorscope, waveform, YCbCr, and 16 channel audio metering. Menus are accessible via a jog dial controlled display for rapid selection; advanced features include color temperature and gamma selection, plus full support of RGB, 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 active matrix loop-through SDI. It also offers variable safety areas and support for a full range of aspect ratio formats.

"We are extremely pleased to present this technologically advanced reference monitor at the prestigious National Association of Broadcasters Convention," said Hwang. "It coincides with ViewZ's NAB debut and the introduction of our Broadcast and Post-Production products division."

About ViewZ

ViewZ, an established OEM manufacturer of professional-grade LCD and LED monitors, is a subsidiary of Orion Technology, a leading Korean manufacturer of image display solutions with operations in Asia, Europe and North America. The company offers a comprehensive range of high quality monitoring products used in transportation, security, medical, educational, industrial, military and other professional applications. ViewZ is committed to technology leadership with affordable cutting-edge designs, advanced features and exceptional reliability. The office in Anaheim, CA manages sales, distribution and technical support to customers in the Americas. For details, please visit: www.ViewZUSA.com

