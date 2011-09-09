AJA Debuts Io XT Delivering Thunderbolt™ Technology for Professional Video I/O

Io XT Provides Complete Video/Audio Capture and Playback in a Feature-Rich, Portable Device

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 9, 2011)—AJA Video Systems today introduced Io XT, the company’s first Thunderbolt-enabled professional video I/O device.

Io XT connects to a Thunderbolt enabled Apple computer via a single cable. An additional Thunderbolt port is provided, allowing daisy-chaining to other Thunderbolt peripherals like high bandwidth storage and high-resolution displays through a single interface; simplifying the connection of multiple devices and creating a very portable package. In addition to the wide range of supported capture and playback formats, the Io XT can unify disparate formats via its 10-bit hardware Up/Down/Cross conversion capability. Designed for today’s workflows, Io XT provides compatibility with the most popular NLE programs, the newest codecs, video formats, stereoscopic 3D workflows, and more.

"The performance and flexibility Thunderbolt enables is a game-changer for video creators," said Jason Ziller, Intel's director of Thunderbolt Marketing. "End-users will be amazed by the workflow possibilities of daisy-chaining both data and display peripherals”

Io XT features include:

• Two Thunderbolt ports, supports multiple Thunderbolt-enabled device daisy-chaining

• Two 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and outputs

• Single link SDI 4:2:2 support, single and dual-link SDI 4:4:4 support

• HDMI input and output (including support for 3D)

• Analog HD/SD component and composite output, 10-bit

• Video Up, Down, and Cross conversion (hardware-based, 10-bit)

• 8-channel embedded SDI audio I/O

• 8-channel balanced analog audio output (using an optional DB-25 type cable)

• Uncompressed I/O allows capture, monitoring and mastering to Apple ProRes, DVCProHD, CineForm, Avid DNxHD and more

• Front panel LED VU meters

• Headphone output w/level control

• Reference In/LTC In (selectable)

• LTC output

• RS-422

• 4-pin XLR Power (AC adapter included)

• AJA Control Room software

• AJA Technical Support and International Warranty included

“With Io XT, Thunderbolt-enabled storage and a new MacBook Pro you can achieve unparalleled performance, including HD uncompressed,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Thunderbolt technology delivers huge bandwidth that enables truly no-compromise performance. AJA Io XT is a powerhouse I/O device for professional post production, and with its Thunderbolt daisy-chaining connectivity, it maximizes what Thunderbolt has to offer.”

Io XT is planned for availability in Q4 of this year and US MSRP is $1495. For a complete set of features and technical specifications, please visit www.aja.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.