Broadcast Networks’ Land Rover Live Production Vehicle Relies On Clear-Com Encore Partyline for Critical Communications

ALTON, ENGLAND, 14 FEBRUARY 2012 ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems (BVE Stand 11D76), is pleased to announce that systems integrator Broadcast Networks has selected the Clear-Com Encore Partyline System as its intercom system of choice for the company’s new Land Rover Live Production Vehicle. Broadcast Networks chose the Clear-Com partyline system for its ability to adapt to the changing uses of the truck, which include SNG, audio, film and live production. The system will be used primarily for communications between the OB van staff members within the truck and in the field.

Due to the size of the truck, Broadcast Networks needed a space-saving intercom system that was versatile enough to fulfil each client’s communication requirements. Clear-Com’s Encore Partyline system, with its compact design, comprehensive features and flexibility, fit the bill perfectly. Broadcast Networks was also impressed that the rugged system could withstand the rigors of any production.

“The Clear-Com Partyline system is able to interface with and support the maximum number of cameras that we can use in the vehicle. It has everything we need in a convenient-sized package,” says Paul Wallis, Sales Director for Broadcast Networks. “We’ve designed a cutting-edge 4x4 live production vehicle, and we needed to have intercoms that won’t let us down during productions. In our decades of experience with Clear-Com, the company has always provided a reliable solution. That reason, combined with the company’s unrivaled after-sales support, is why we selected Clear-Com as a partner.”

To adhere to the space of the Land Rover, Broadcast Networks designed the audio gear, which includes the Clear-Com Encore MS704 Main Station, to fit into rack layouts. This setup is very flexible and cost-effective, maximising the uses of the truck. With this rack solution, Broadcast Networks can swap out the different types of gear, easily transforming the truck from an SNG vehicle to a live production vehicle, from one day to the next. The company also forecasts the use of the truck in audio and film production.

“We’re very proud to partner with Broadcast Networks on this ground-breaking project that takes a twist on traditional OB,” says Dan Muchmore, Clear-Com Regional Sales Manager for the UK and Ireland. “The varied and intense applications of the truck are perfect examples of everything that Clear-Com intercom systems can be used to accomplish. We’re excited to discover all that our system and the truck can achieve over time.”

Recently unveiled at IBC 2011, Broadcast Networks had selected the Land Rover model for its 4x4 off-road capabilities, which will allow production teams to venture further into uncharted OB territory, such as regions with more extreme temperatures and weather. Available for rent or purchase, the current model of the truck will soon be used for a documentary from Cutting Edge Productions focused on luxury holiday homes that are being built in Scotland. The Land Rover was specifically commissioned for the film due to its ability to climb the rough terrain at the construction location. Based in Hampshire, United Kingdom Cutting Edge Productions is highly regarded within the industry as a creative production house. Several awards have been won for their programmes and many have been shown on satellite and terrestrial channels. For more information, please visit: http://www.cuttingedgeuk.com/contact-video-production-in-hampshire.html

Broadcast Networks is the first integrator to incorporate a Land Rover into its OB fleet. Since customers can also purchase the modified vehicle, the company has arranged a deal with Land Rover to offer the truck with a full manufacturer’s warranty. This ensures that, like its equipment, the truck will also always work to the best possible standard of off-road performance.

About Broadcast Networks Ltd

Broadcast Networks is a UK-based Systems Integrator with clients the world over. From High Definition studio systems to Outside Broadcast vehicles, on location communications to satellite uplinks, Broadcast Networks offer a totally integrated and bespoke solution. The team's technical and operational experience means it can meet the demands of both broadcast and IT-centric projects. The company's very flexible approach and a high level of commitment and service ensure it meets all customers' needs. More information about Broadcast Networks can be found at: www.bcnet.co.uk.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is the global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analog, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for party-line and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.