ScheduALL Partners with World Teleport Association (WTA) to offer REAL TIME Collaboration in the Cloud

(Hollywood, FL – March 9, 2012) – ScheduALL, the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) software for the media, broadcast and transmission industries has announced a strategic partnership with the World Teleport Association. The partnership will allow WTA members to showcase their resource inventories such as bandwidth, trucks and teleport packages to more than 1200 ScheduALL media and broadcast customers around the world.

AVvA (www.avvanow.com) is ScheduALL's cloud based scheduling platform and is free to WTA members. This platform allows WTA members to post their offerings so other members or ScheduALL customers can rapidly search, source and subscribe to inventories and make bookings in real time.

“AVvA is just another way WTA works to add value to our members.” said Robert Bell, Executive Director of the World Teleport Association. “Providing an additional vehicle like this to our members enhances their ability to collaborate and in turn grow their operation”.

The World Teleport Association is a gateway to international business opportunity for the transmission service provider. ScheduALL is the leading provider of satellite transmission management software. Their collaboration platform, AVvA, was developed with this industry in mind, so it is only natural that both companies would collaborate to expose WTA members to the expanded opportunities afforded by ScheduALL’s blue-chip list of enterprise clients.

“This partnership allows the WTA members to work smarter and service our industry in ways they may not have been able to before". Joel Ledlow, CEO at ScheduALL, continues; “The large community of clients using ScheduALL are always looking for innovative ways to make transmission bookings easier and WTA members are the preeminent players in the world. This was a simple way to enable these businesses to work together and in real time".

Since 1985, the World Teleport Association (WTA) has been the only trade association that focuses on the business of satellite communications from the ground up. At the core of its membership are the world's most innovative operators of teleports, from independents to multinationals, niche service providers to global hybrid carriers.

For more information and to register with AVvA, please visit www.AVvANOW.com

For more information on World Teleport Association (WTA), please visit www.worldteleport.org

About ScheduALL

ScheduALL is the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) solutions for the broadcast, satellite/transmission, media, and entertainment industries. As a market leader with a 23-year track record of success, ScheduALL is clearly recognized as the partner of choice for operational management solutions with over 1,200 installations in more than 53 countries. The modular approach and scalable product sets provide a collaborative platform for users across multiple environments. ScheduALL clients include all of the major U.S. broadcast networks BBC, FOX News Network, The Associated Press, Intelsat, SES World Skies, Turner Studios, Mediaset, Technicolor, Deluxe, CBC, ABC Australia, and RTL.