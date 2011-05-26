Vista Spyder X20 Drives New Set At KTVBS-TV, Shreveport

Shreveport, Louisiana ABC affiliate KTBS has amped up its presence in the local TV market with a dynamic Vista Spyder X20 - driven set, putting video and graphics center stage for its live programming viewers.

The new set, created by Denver-based Condit in partnership with designer Kevin Alter, marks the first local TV installation for the Spyder X20-0808 video processor. The Spyder X20 manages four 40-inch flat panels in a 2 by 2 video wall configuration on the anchor set, plus five additional separate monitors that serve as interview and logo backdrops in an area adjacent to the anchor set.

"We wanted a multidimensional set that meets all of our needs at the station," said station manager George Sirven. "We produce close to eight hours of live programming every day and need a multipurpose set for news, sports, weather and interviews. We were also due for a refresh; the last time we had a major overhaul was 15 years ago, and we've now gone full HD. It's always more cost-efficient to start from the ground up than to attempt a redo."

The monitor configuration in the new design's interview area enables the station to display multiple shots for the first time and incorporate logos and product placement.

"It's a unique look for a non-network set," said Sirven. "We did our homework and looked at various devices to control these monitors. We explored three or four systems, and Spyder X20 left them all in the dust for ease of use, mobility and flexibility for our production and on-air staff."

Sirven is pleased with the results. "We're beginning to experiment and try new things and look forward to everything we'll be able to accomplish with the Spyder X20. We like that we're presenting our news content in a manner that really showcases the content and personnel," he concluded. "And our interview set looks very cool."

Numerous national news and entertainment sets have integrated the Spyder family including CNN London, CNN International, NFL on CBS, NBC Sunday Night Football, CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, ESPN's SportsNation, Rogers Sportsnet in Toronto and V Télé Broadcasting in Montreal.

