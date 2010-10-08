FOR IMMIDIATE RELEASE

Quantum5X Systems Inc. Announces the Remote Control Audio System

London, Ontario – October 5, 2010 - Quantum5X Systems Inc., the manufacturer of the world’s smallest broadcast quality wireless microphone systems, announced today that it is launching the Remote Control Audio System (RCAS) through its dealer network. “I see the Q5X Remote Control Audio System as the most significant development in wireless microphone technology in at least 20 years”, says James Stoffo, RF Consultant.

Initially introduced as Remote Control PlayerMics® at the NBA All-Star Game in 2009, the RCAS has been thoroughly field tested over the last two years in world leading sports and theatrical venues. A large theatrical installation consisting of 150 transmitters, all operated from one central control panel, was launched a year ago and is currently being expanded to include 300 transmitters.

The RCAS allows remote control of all transmitter settings and monitoring of status via a 2.4 GHz radio frequency control channel. This capability enables audio technicians to turn microphones on/off and make on-the-fly adjustments to frequency and audio level during a performance; without touching the transmitter. It also allows multiple transmitters used at different times in a performance to share one receiver and one frequency, reducing RF congestion.

The RCAS software runs in Windows and starts with a base system that can control up to five transmitters simultaneously at a range of up to 75 feet. The system can be expanded to hundreds of transmitters controlled over an entire venue. RCAS transmitters can be tuned to 4000 frequencies and maintain the same rugged, miniaturized packaging that has made Quantum5X the standard for demanding wireless microphone applications. Customized versions of the RCAS transmitter have been embedded into the heels of tap shoes and have worked flawlessly over hundreds of performances.

“Quantum5X is very proud to launch another innovative wireless audio solution into our dealer network”, says Paul Johnson, CEO, “In a world of shrinking available RF spectrum and increasing expectations for sound capture, the Remote Control Audio System is a powerful new tool to deliver dependable, high quality audio performance.”

About Quantum5X Systems Inc:

Quantum5X Systems Inc. (Q5X®) is an award-winning London, Ontario, Canada corporation that specializes in the creation of leading edge, wireless audio solutions for the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors. Breakthrough products include the QT-256® the world's smallest wireless microphone, the QT-1000 PlayerMic® the world's only rubber, wireless microphone, and the QT-5000™, the world’s first RF remote controlled wireless microphone transmitter. Q5X® clients include ESPN, FOX, Comcast, Turner, Disney, TSN, CTV, CBC, ABC and CBS, as well as MLB, the NHL and the NBA.

Contact Information:

Quantum5X Systems Inc.

Allen Kool, President

Email: press@Q5X.com

Phone: (519) 675-6999

Fax: (519) 667-2162

Web Site: www.Q5X.com

###