Noise Industries Joins Filmmakers and Videographers at Europe's Largest Industry Networking Event

Unveiling new cutting-edge FxFactory features and expansive new Stereoscopic 3D mastering capabilities; red-hot visual effects company heads to Amsterdam for the 3rd annual SuperMeet

Boston, MA – August 17, 2010 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, has announced that they will exhibit at the Amsterdam SuperMeet on Sunday, September 12, 2010. Held simultaneously with the world-renown International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), the Amsterdam SuperMeet is Europe’s premier networking event for creative professionals, drawing a variety of digital content creators, and HD and 3D filmmakers to the show floor. Complimenting the reoccurring IBC theme of 3D content production and delivery, Noise Industries will be on-site to demonstrate their Stereo3D Toolbox™ plug-ins from development partner Dashwood Cinema Solutions, alongside the just-announced FxFactory Pro 2.5 release.

“The Amsterdam SuperMeet is the best industry event for creatives to network and learn the latest production and post-production trends. Attendees have the opportunity to talk technology and exchange successful production concepts with their peers," says Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. "2010 was and is the year of 3D. The SuperMeet gives us the chance to highlight the mastering capabilities of our widely successful Stereo 3D plug-in, as well as the new update to FxFactory. Just weeks away, we look forward to the trip overseas and the forthcoming feedback from the European market.”

Noise Industries will showcase the new FxFactory Pro 2.5, which introduces 8 new visionary filters and transition plug-ins, as well as significant enhancements to the platform’s unique slideshow generator with its sleek new user interface for selecting and arranging images. Noise Industries will also feature new image enhancement and visual effects plug-ins from a variety of FxFactory development partners, including Stereo3D Toolbox and Stereo3D Toolbox LE (Light Edition) from Dashwood Cinema Solutions. Stereo3D Toolbox boasts powerful 3D-cinematography technology, as seen in films like “Avatar” and “Toy Story 3” that continue to drive up box office revenues daily.

The Amsterdam SuperMeet will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2010 at The Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky located at Dam 9 1012 JS, Amsterdam from 19:00 - 23:00. Doors open at 16:00. For information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.supermeet.com/.

About FxFactory High-Performance Visual Effects Plug-ins

Developed for Adobe® After Effects®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion®, and Apple Final Cut Express®, FxFactory’s revolutionary plug-in distribution platform leverages a high precision, hardware-accelerated rendering engine that enables users to push the limits of visual effects creation. FxFactory’s innovative plug-ins span a wide range of effects categories, including: blurs, shines, distortions, glows, transitions, particle effects, color correction, keying, advanced stereoscopic 3D imaging and more. Each plug-in is complimented with a forward-thinking approach to design and an unmatched combination of features and performance:

• Plug-in Development and Distribution: Unique in the industry, FxFactory provides 3rd parties with a user-friendly development tool to design additional visual effects plug-ins for Apple and Adobe editing and compositing applications. There are currently 11 companies within the FxFactory Development Partner Program, including Aquafadas, Boinx Software, Dashwood Cinema Solutions, PHYX, DVShade, Futurismo Zugakousaku, idustrial revolution, Luca Visual FX, Storek Studio, PHYX Inc., SUGARfx, and Yanobox.

•Hardware Acceleration: Plug-ins are developed to take advantage of the system’s graphics card, providing unbeatable previewing and rendering performance.

•Highly Customizable, Contextual User Interface: FxFactory presents users with minimal parameters, and intuitively reacts and displays additional parameters based on the user’s actions. Parameters can be fully expanded allowing any effect element to be manipulated.

•Integrated Help Desk: Plug-in documentation, support resources and tutorials are accessible with one click from the parameter inspector.

•Hundreds of Presets: Built-in presets are a timesaving feature, which allow users to explore new looks with minimal effort. Users can easily create their own presets and subsequently replicate the look.

Availability and Pricing of FxFactory

FxFactory has a set of free plug-ins to introduce users to the platform. Commercial FxFactory plug-ins start at 29.00 USD and can be purchased via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com) or through select resellers.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express 4 users can test drive hundreds of FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

