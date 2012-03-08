HARMAN’s JBL LSR4300 Studio Monitors Get Control Center Software for Macintosh OSX Lion

NORTHRIDGE, California – HARMAN’s JBL Professional today announced the release of LSR4300 Control Center Software for the Apple Macintosh OSX Lion platform. Existing and prospective LSR4300 Studio Monitor owners will be pleased to know the Macintosh Lion-compatible software is now available for download at www.jblpro.com/lsr.

JBL’s LSR4300 Series studio monitors offer groundbreaking features for computer-based project studios, post-production and broadcast facilities. Using LSR4300 Control Center Software, LSR4300 system functions can be controlled from computer-based digital audio workstations, allowing unprecedented functionality at the mix position. With networked features for computer users, digital connectivity, and an automated version of JBL Professional’s RMC™ Room Mode Correction system, the LSR4300 Series integrates seamlessly with computer production systems while providing greater monitoring accuracy even in acoustically-less-than ideal production environments.

The JBL Professional LSR4326P (powered 6-inch 2-way system) and the LSR4328P (powered 8-inch 2-way system) include HARMAN HiQnet™ network protocol that enables system-wide intelligence and allows speaker features to be centrally controlled from the mix position by computer or supplied wireless remote control. Control Center software provides control of volume, analog or digital input source selection, solo, mute, and EQ, for all networked speakers, removing the need to purchase an outboard speaker controller. Additionally, the software allows the user to create custom EQ presets, store and recall system configurations and view settings of the RMC system.

“We engineered the LSR4300 Series to address the needs of today’s computer recording customer,” said Peter Chaikin, Director of Marketing, Recording & Broadcast, JBL Professional. “With exceptional accuracy, RMC Room Mode Correction and software control, the LSR4300 Series studio monitors deliver outstanding performance in any room.”

JBL LSR4328P and LSR4326P Series Studio Monitors are available in pair packs that include an accessory kit containing LSR4300 Control Center Software, a calibration microphone, remote control, USB and network cables. Current LSR4300 owners can download Macintosh OSX Lion software free of charge, from the JBL Professional Website: www.jblpro.com/LSR.

