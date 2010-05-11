Wohler Technologies Inc offers customers the option of Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ Loudness Control

Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio is bringing its LEVEL MAGIC™ automated audio level control technology to broadcast, cable and satellite customers through a unique integration with Wohler Technologies’ new AMP2-16V modular audio/video processing monitor.

The AMP2-16V, which was launched at the recent NAB Convention in Las Vegas, features dual 4.3-inch OLED displays that support dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering and control, audio routing and mix controls, and Dolby® Zoom functions. Combined with robust metering and monitoring features, as well as modular I/O options including SDI, AES, and analog, these capabilities make the AMP2-16V a complete audio management system.

The integration of Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC technology means that users can employ the system for convenient monitoring and reliable, high-performing loudness control at critical points within the broadcast chain.

Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC relies on a sophisticated adaptive level control algorithm capable of adjusting the right audio level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion. The algorithm allows Wohler’s AMP2-16V to perform continuous control of any program material, regardless of its original source. The unit’s preset loudness metering and control functions meet the needs of most applications, but operators can easily custom-tune settings via the AMP2-16V interface. In either case, the operator can “set and forget,” allowing the system to perform adaptive level control without manual intervention.

“We are delighted that Wohler has decided to integrate our groundbreaking LEVEL MAGIC algorithm into such a high profile new product,” says said Peter Poers, Managing Director of Jünger Audio. “As audio specialists, we have spent many years developing technologies that address the 'loudness' issue for broadcasters and program suppliers. Wohler has recognized Jünger Audio's expertise in this area and this synergy will bring enormous benefits to the industry. We look forward to developing our relationship in the future."

Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of global sales and marketing at Wohler, adds: “Wohler products are designed and enhanced through our relationship with broadcast engineers around the world, serving as an extension of their engineering teams, and delivering the solutions they want with interfaces tailored to the way they work. The addition of best-of-breed loudness control technology makes the AMP2-16V a formidable all-in-one solution that reduces the cost, complexity, and space requirements of monitoring and control in various fixed and mobile broadcast facilities.”

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com