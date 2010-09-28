NHK Media Technology purchases Enterprise sQ for Botswana TV

Japanese government provides funding for new Quantel-powered educational TV channel

NHK Media Technology has placed an order with Quantel for an Enterprise sQ server-based production system to be installed at Botswana TV. The new system will form the production hub for a new educational TV channel, and is being undertaken with the Japanese Government's debt relief fund in support of the Botswana Education Ministry.

The new system is installed as a zone on Botswana TV's existing Enterprise sQ system, which has been producing news and programming for the station since 2007. Installation is already completed and the system will be fully operational in October this year. The system includes 600 hours of storage, three sQ Edit desktop editors, an sQ Edit Plus craft editor, sQ Record and sQ Play ingest and playout applications as well as an sQ Load central ingest station. It also incorporates Quantel Multi-resolution Power Portals for fast and secure workflow with the existing SD production and transmission system at Botswana TV.

"We are very grateful to the Japanese government and NHK Media Technology for supporting us in this venture, which will bring great benefits to the people of Botswana," said Kingsley Reetsang, Botswana TV Chief Engineer. "Our current Quantel system is handling all our news and program production needs superbly, and it makes good sense to carry all the skills and knowledge we have gained from it into the new educational TV channel so that we can get it up and running as quickly and smoothly as possible."