CRYSTAL VISION PRODUCTS TO SHOWCASE AT INTER BEE 2010, TOKYO

Visitors to Japan’s Inter BEE 2010 exhibition will have the opportunity to see the latest Crystal Vision products in action at the MATSUDA TRADING COMPANY booth 4608 in Hall 4.

MATSUDA TRADING COMPANY (MTC), Crystal Vision’s distributor in Japan, will be exhibiting at Inter BEE, at the Makuhari Messe, Tokyo from Wednesday 17th to Friday 19th November.

Among the equipment on show will Crystal Vision’s Up-Down 3G up/down/cross converter and the VDA110M HD broadcast analogue video distribution amplifier.

Up-Down 3G is an up, down and cross converter for 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources that can provide co-timed dual outputs, passes four groups of embedded audio and includes optional integrated fibre input/output connectivity. Up-Down 3G offers exceptional output picture quality, you can perform multiple conversions at the same time (making it easy to create both HD and SD copies of a feed) and use it for all sorts of applications – including live playout.

Crystal Vision provides distribution amplifiers for the full range of video signals – whether you need to distribute analogue video, SDI, DVB-ASI, HD or 3Gb/s. Ideal for distributing signals in multi-standard environments or for those planning for the future, the Crystal Vision distribution amplifiers’ selectable options include reclocking or non-reclocking, five or eleven outputs – and even signal reporting.

www.mtc-japan.com

www.crystalvision.tv

www.inter-bee.com