THE RECORDING ACADEMY® PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING®, APRS AND SPARS HELD IN THE MIX® AT AES 2011

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (October 25, 2011) — On Friday, Oct. 21, 2011, The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®, APRS and SPARS presented In The Mix® at AES, bringing producers, engineers and industry professionals together for a cocktail reception and awards presentation. Celebrating excellence in professional audio, APRS recognized GRAMMY®-winning producers Steve Lillywhite and Geoff Emerick with the Sound Fellowship Award and SPARS honored Joe Tarsia with the Legacy Award. The event, hosted by Recording Academy P&E Wing Sr. Executive Director Maureen Droney, was held in conjunction with the 131st AES Convention.

Photo Caption: Pictured L-R: GRAMMY®-winning engineer George Massenburg, GRAMMY-winning producer/engineer Elliot Scheiner, producer/engineer/mixer, founder of Sigma Sound Studios and SPARS Legacy Award recipient Joe Tarsia and GRAMMY-winning producer/engineer Al Schmitt. Photo Courtesy of The Recording Academy®/Wireimage.com© 2011 Photographed by: Gary Gershoff