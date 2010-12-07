Triveni Digital CTO to Speak at ICCE 2011

Rich Chernock, Industry Expert and ATSC TSG Chair Elect, to Lead ICCE 2011 Session on Interactivity in ATSC Mobile DTV

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Dec. 7, 2010 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Dr. Rich Chernock, the company's CTO, will present the session "Interactivity in ATSC Mobile DTV" at the International Conference on Consumer Electronics (ICCE), Jan. 9, 2011 in Las Vegas. Scheduled to be held at Room N256 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Chernock's presentation will discuss how the technical aspects of recent and emerging ATSC standards are enabling interactivity for mobile television.

"Continued advances in ATSC standards are bringing exciting interactive capabilities to mobile devices and, in turn, opening up a host of new opportunities for service and content providers," said Chernock, who will serve as the next chairman of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TSG). "I look forward to sharing with ICCE 2011 attendees the latest developments in ATSC standards as they apply to interactive services for mobile DTV."

The ICCE, presented by the IEEE Consumer Electronics Society, is where key technologies, products, services, and architectures for consumer entertainment and information delivery are presented. In addition to outlining the ATSC's current standards and those in development, Chernock will provide ICCE 2011 attendees with an overview of potential use cases and practical recommendations for provision of interactive mobile DTV services. He offers this perspective as a highly respected expert in the field.

Chernock has held leadership roles within the ATSC and the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and, as an active member of these organizations' standards committees, has participated in the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He chairs a number of ATSC ad hoc committees whose work relates to metadata and transport issues. He is not only the chair elect of the TSG, but also chairs the non-real-time services and mobile/handheld management layer activities within ATSC. He is also a participant in the SCTE HMS activity.

