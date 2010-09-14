PROCONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE ADDS CNRS THESAURUS SEARCHING TO LOUISE™ BUSINESS MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Automated thesaurus-matching capabilities provide additional depth to the comprehensive search capabilities of LOUISE

Metz, France –ProConsultant Informatique announced today that the company is integrating the thesaurus from the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) into its flagship product and Business Management System LOUISE™. When incorporated into LOUISE, the CNRS thesaurus, which is the premier French-language catalogue for synonyms and antonyms, will enhance workflows for French-speaking users of the LOUISE system. The thesaurus provides an additional layer to the already powerful LOUISE “Search and Reports” module which executes criteria-based, user-preferred searches, and also generates standard and extensible, customizable reports. Query searches will automatically and dynamically report the sophisticated and specialized “fuzzy logic” results of the official CNRS thesaurus to return appropriate matches. Visitors to IBC 2010 may see demonstrations of the robust functioning of LOUISE with this latest integration at stand 2B21.

“This new integration is in direct response to requests from several of our French-speaking customers. It’s an extremely helpful addition for clients who are indexing, logging and managing their video assets in LOUISE,” says Hervé Obed, founder and CEO of ProConsultant Informatique. “The already comprehensive, multi-level search capabilities of LOUISE are further supplemented with this new tool. The CNRS thesaurus can be especially useful in documentary preparation or archive work where contextual and broader searches can deliver more productive results than category or keyword searches. Thanks to the open design of LOUISE, we can integrate this type of enhancement very quickly, adding even greater productivity to our users.”

The LOUISE Business Management System provides an intelligent framework for managing program assets and all associated metadata in linear and non-linear environments – from ingest thru programming and scheduling to multi-platform playout and archiving. LOUISE simplifies workflows in digital environments, automating many functions such as transcoding, retrieval from archives and publication to external systems for multi-platform distribution. The open architecture and design of LOUISE allows for smooth integrations with 3rd party systems and softwares, such as the CNRS thesaurus, SAP, automation and publication systems. The flexible architecture also provides a direct route to address new workflow requirements and technology advances. Functional enhancements can quickly be added to LOUISE with new modules, such as MediaBench which provides specialized, fully integrated tools for non-linear content production.

MediaBench is a fully-integrated module of LOUISE that enables users to create extracts, posters, and promo packages from various content and media elements (clips, opens, cover art, thumbnails). The packages could include thumbnails and clips of thematic programs for VOD, highlights from live events for mobile distribution, and program segments for posting on websites. The intuitive desktop workspace includes an easy-to-use feature set including search, mark-in/mark-out, format preferences and a preview function. The unique LOUISE architecture automates file format conversions to meet technical criteria for distribution to multiple, non-linear platforms. The advanced architecture also makes it possible to merge content from various projects while always maintaining the metadata throughout the processes.

About CNRS

The government-funded CNRS is France’s National Center for Scientific Research with a mission to conduct and evaluate research to advance knowledge and bring social, cultural and economic benefits to society. Its prestigious research branches include specialties in the physical and computer science as well as humanities and social sciences.

About ProConsultant Informatique

ProConsultant Informatique develops state-of-the-art business management software for media organizations. Based in Metz, France, the company’s flagship product LOUISE and its advertising sales system CINDY are enterprise solutions offering straight-forward, intuitive workflows with a sophisticated infrastructure that provides maximum control and access to information and metadata for management, data exchange, analysis and reporting. With more than a decade of experience, reliability and a proven track record in nearly 200 television and multi-media organizations worldwide ProConsultant exemplifies excellence in innovation and performance.

For more information, please visit www.proconsultant.net

Press Contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Email janice@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817 6595