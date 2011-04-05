All India Radio Awards Jampro Contract For FM Station Combiners And Patching Systems

New Delhi, India (March 29, 2011) -- Jampro Antennas, Inc. of Sacramento, California announced here today that it has been awarded a contract to supply All India Radio (AIR) with over one dozen Jampro model RCCC Constant Impedance FM Bandpass Combiners and patching systems. The combiners will be installed at radio stations throughout the country.

Jampro President Alex M. Perchevitch commented on the transaction by phone: “We have been a long time partner with All India Radio (AIR) on numerous antenna projects. Their engineering division was looking for combiners with a compact design to fit in small transmitter rooms and be able provide superior performance and low loss in varying temperatures and environments. Our combiners were the ideal solution.”

Available in both medium and high-power versions, the RCCC Bandpass Combiner family consists of Jampro RCHC FM three dB hybrids and Jampro RCBC bandpass filters to achieve excellent isolation in a cool running station combiner. Almost any value of rejection & bandwidth can be provided by selection of the sections used and the coupling iris dimensions. Passband insertion loss is minimized by the use of high Q cavities. Temperature stability is maintained through the use of invar tuning rods. Different models and size filters are available to accommodate different power levels and performance specifications.

All India Radio is national service planned, developed and operated by the Prasar Bharati Broadcasting Corporation of India. The network consists of 237 broadcasting centers with 149 medium frequency, 54 high frequency and 177 FM transmitters. It covers is 91.85 percent of the country.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems.

Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

Jampro contact: Sonia Del Castillo

916-383-1177

Sonia@jampro.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener • 201-995-1133

harriet@desertmooncomm.com