Hi-Ground Media shoots mountain biking feature in 3-D

Gregg Katano and Ajay Relan, the creative team behind Hi-Ground Media, and producer/director Wayne Miller, of Action 3D Productions, used the Pulsar 3-D camera rig from Element Technica to capture “Red Bull Rampage 3D: The Evolution.” Shot in Virgin, UT, the project captures the story of five top riders from around the world, competing at the world’s most extreme freestyle mountain biking event.

“The location was in the rugged, dusty mountains of Virgin, UT, in close proximity to Zion Park,” said Katano, executive producer and Hi-Ground founder. “The ride began at about 6000ft, and the rugged, rocky terrain required us to move cameras/rigs into position each day via SUVs and manpower.”

Miller said they encountered everything from rain to wind storms as they followed the riders preparing for the event.

Element Technica’s Pulsar is engineered to stereoscopically mount midsized and box-style digital cameras such as the Scarlet, EPIC, SI-2K, Sony EX3 and P1. Element Technica rigs are known for their robust construction and for the ability to be set up and precisely aligned in a short period of time. The same rig can be configured in side-by-side or beam-splitter modes.

“Red Bull Rampage 3D: The Evolution” completed post production at Hi-Ground Media in Los Angeles and is slated for release later this year.