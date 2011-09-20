Auralex and Audion d.o.o. Clean Up the Sound for Nova TV

ZAGREB, CROATIA, SEPTEMBER 20, 2011 - Auralex Acoustics, Inc., the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions, together with its Croatian distributor, Audion, d.o.o., recently put the finishing touches on a major acoustic redesign for Nova TV, Croatia's first commercial television network.

"Utilizing Auralex products in our design allowed us to provide Nova TV with a cost-effective, superior sound environment in the broadcast and sound design studios, vocal booths and editing room, all without requiring a major infrastructure overhaul," says, Luka Rstic, Auralex Acoustics brand manager at Audion, d.o.o. "In the sound design studio, the phasing between the microphones in a live recording was very obvious and the results of the acoustical treatment were immediate."

Nova TV tapped Audion to gain better acoustical control of its various studios, all of which presented serious reverberation issues. For the broadcast studio, Audion employed Auralex's SonoSuede ProPanels, a combination of 4" Studiofoam Wedges and T-Coustic Ceiling Tiles and a combination of Auralex SonoSuede Corner Traps and LENRD Bass Traps to create optimal sound absorption throughout the room. The result was an RT60 of 0.6s, which preserved tonal ambience and gave the room a sound environment similar to a home living room.

The sound design studio, located in a large elevator shaft, had bass problems arising from rattling gypsum boards that had been mounted with polyurethane tape years before, along with wall bounce from the room's monitors. To fix these issues, Audion applied several Auralex Studiofoam Wedges on the walls, T'Fusor Sound Diffusers and Mineral Fiber tiles on the ceiling, and LENRD Bass Traps and CornerFill Cubes spanning the corners from floor to ceiling. This achieved an RT60 of 0.3s, with very little deviation. In addition, Audion converted one of the corners in the back of the room into a part-time voiceover area, using the Auralex MAX-Wall mobile acoustical environment as a barrier to direct operator sounds. The combined effect of all of these treatments along with Auralex Aural•Xpanders to isolate microphones from the floor resulted in a room capable of providing high resolution and sonic detail.

For the vocal booths, Audion installed a combination of Auralex LENRDs and Studiofoam wedges, maximizing the damping of the overall spectra, with a slight rising trend toward the low frequencies. This improved broadcasted recordings so much in the room that even untrained staff members and viewers noted the difference. The editing room was a challenge because editors frequently shouted requests and comments to one another during busy periods. This excess of acoustical energy was causing many verbal cues to be missed. Audion fixed this by applying 2? Studiofoam Wedges, along with Mineral Fiber tiles, to the ceiling. This caused the noise floor to drop substantially, to the point where loud communication was no longer necessary in the room.

About Audion, d.o.o.

Audion is a Croatia-based Pro Audio, Lighting, DJ and Musical Instrument distributor with headquarters in Zagreb, and a regional office Pula, Istria. Audion specializes in acoustical treatment and lighting installations in all types of creative venues such as recording and post-production studios and businesses throughout the Balkans. Audion plans and executes the best possible acoustical and lighting solution for each individual case it's involved in. As such, the company offers free estimates and warranties on all products for all of its customers. For more information, please visit www.audion.hr.

About Auralex Acoustics, Inc.

Located in Indianapolis, Auralex Acoustics was founded in 1977 with a mission to provide top-performing acoustical treatment products at the best value. Since then, thousands of satisfied Auralex customers have experienced improved acoustics, expert advice and exceptional customer service. Auralex products enjoy widespread use among prominent artists, producers, engineers, corporations, celebrities and government agencies.

Auralex Acoustics has become the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions and continues to enjoy rapid growth through an international network of authorized dealers. Visit the Auralex Web site at www.auralex.com. Auralex can be reached via email at auralexinfo@auralex.com or by calling 1.800.959.3343.