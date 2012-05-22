Electrosonic Achieves Diamond-level Recognition in InfoComm’s Certified Audiovisual Solutions Provider Program

Electrosonic is proud to announce that it has qualified at the Diamond level in InfoComm's Certified Audiovisual Solutions Provider Program (CAVSP), the only organizational-level recognition of its kind. Diamond is the highest level designation; it recognizes that 50 percent of the company's sales, customer service and technical staff worldwide have achieved and maintain individual InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) certification and completed relevant coursework from the InfoComm Academy.

"We are pleased to have achieved the coveted InfoComm CAVSP Diamond-level certification," says Electrosonic President Jim Bowie. "The designation highlights Electrosonic's dedication to excellence as an international audio-visual solutions provider. It also signals the importance we place in having our staff worldwide continually sharpen their skill set via individual InfoComm CTS certification."

Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., InfoComm International's Chief Executive Officer, says that a CAVSP designation "gives AV companies a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Customers of audiovisual communications and presentation systems can be confident of professionalism and an aspiration to excellence when working with these companies that have invested in education and training to stay current on the latest AV technologies and techniques."

"We have always focused on demanding audio-visual solutions and believe that we best serve our customers by constantly developing our staff," says Ilari Anttila, Vice President, EMEA of Electrosonic. "Achieving this Diamond-level CAVSP designation is a recognition of our efforts, and it will allow us to continue supplying our customers with high-quality AV solutions."

The organizational-level CAVSP recognition program is the only program of its kind available for the commercial audio-visual industry. In addition to confirming that 50 percent of the company's employees are InfoComm-certified and have completed important coursework, the Diamond-level designation means that Electrosonic has agreed to comply with 10 Standards of Excellence developed in collaboration with industry experts to emphasize the best practices of audio-visual businesses.

These Standards of Excellence are a guidepost for AV companies and professionals who place the customer first and offer quality AV solutions. They include the commitment to provide complete customer satisfaction with AV solutions that provide value to the client. They convey the importance that providers place on their own skills development through continuing education and reflect the critical role that AV professionals play as partners with IT specialists, architects, building managers and others.