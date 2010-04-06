Small Tree Offers Maximum Shared Storage Capacity at NAB 2010 with Introduction of New GraniteSTOR ST-RAID XL

For post-production facilities requiring optimal storage capacity without the budget-busting costs associated with Fibre Channel technology, Small Tree presents the new GraniteSTOR ST-RAID XL Ethernet-based direct attached storage at NAB 2010 - booth SL7425.

Scalable up to 64-drives and 128TB, GraniteSTOR ST-RAID XL provides real time, multi-clip editing for Final Cut users while supporting 36 streams of ProRes 422HQ concurrently with no dropped frames, all delivered over a facility’s existing Ethernet network.

“ST-RAID XL is a cost-effective solution for midsize to large post-production facilities that need a high bandwidth, low latency storage solution to maximize workflow in order to meet stricter deadlines and tightening budgets,” said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. “Several of our larger customers who are extremely satisfied with our current products have been asking us to develop even more powerful shared storage system to support bigger projects to optimize their capabilities. That was the genesis behind the creation of the XL system.”

Easy to install and manage, ST-RAID XL enables instant availability and background initialization along with automatic insertion/removal detection and rebuild. For greater flexibility, more storage can be added easily for system expansion.

Designer of simple-to-install, affordable Mac-based networking and shared storage products, Small Tree is the premier multi-port Ethernet networking technology provider for OS X customers, enabling cost effective Ethernet shared storage technology.