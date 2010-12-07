Linear Acoustic(R) Answers CALM Act Legislation Questions

Definitive Answers for TV Broadcasters Provided via Linear Acoustic(R) Website

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Dec. 7, 2010 -- Linear Acoustic(R), the world leader in television audio control from production to transmission, has posted on its website detailed answers to questions TV broadcasters have concerning passage of the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act (CALM Act), a bill passed by Congress that will affect audio production, processing, transmission, and metering for all U.S. TV broadcasters. The bill currently awaits the President's signature for final passage.

"We can simplify the facts for broadcasters," said Linear Acoustic President Tim Carroll. "Since the CALM Act is based on a standards document I helped to produce, I feel it's our duty to provide some practical advice for the industry."

The CALM Act directly refers to ATSC Recommended Practice A/85: "Techniques for Establishing and Maintaining Audio Loudness for Digital Television" -- a standards document produced by ATSC members and broadcast professionals throughout the United States. After two and a half years of committee meetings wrestling with the problem of loudness in digital television, the document was published in November 2009.

