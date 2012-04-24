Genelec 2012 NAB Press Kit

Genelec Exhibits Its BroadcastPak, Featuring Five 8030A Active Monitors and 7050B Active Subwoofer

Genelec (booth C1332), the world's longstanding pioneer in active monitoring, is displaying its BroadcastPak at NAB 2012. Composed of five 8030A Bi-Amplified Monitors and a 7050B Active Subwoofer, the BroadcastPak offers a space-saving 5.1 monitoring solution, ideal for multi-channel editing rooms, mobile recording trucks and other mixing environments where space may be at a premium.

Genelec Exhibits Its 8260A Tri-Amplified DSP Monitoring System with Minimum Diffraction Coaxial (MDC™) Technology

Genelec (booth C1332), the world's longstanding pioneer in active monitoring, is exhibiting its 8260A Tri-Amplified DSP Monitoring System. The 8260A breaks new ground in electro-acoustic design, as mechanical, acoustical and signal-processing designs are linked closely together. The 8260A features major advances in audio driver technology, integrated with a sophisticated enclosure design, and Genelec's proprietary Minimum Diffraction Coaxial (MDC™) Mid/High driver technology takes a big step in perfecting audio quality in professional active studio monitors.

Genelec Displays Its 1238CF Tri-Amplified DSP Monitoring System

Genelec (booth C1332), the world's longstanding pioneer in active monitoring, is displaying its 1238CF Tri-Amplified DSP Monitoring System at NAB 2012. The 1238CF is a compact three-way DSP monitoring loudspeaker including a slim speaker enclosure, two eight-inch (210-mm) long-throw bass drivers, a five-inch (130-mm) proprietary Genelec midrange driver and a one-inch (25-mm) metal dome tweeter, multiple power amplifiers, digital signal processing (DSP) circuitry and active, low-level crossovers.

Genelec Offers 8240A Bi-Amplified DSP Monitoring System

Genelec (Booth C1332), the world's longstanding leader in active monitoring, is exhibiting its 8240A Bi-Amplified DSP Monitoring System. Boasting performance comparable to much larger systems, the compact and powerful 8240A package is optimized for applications where a wide frequency response is needed but space is limited. The 8240A is the ideal monitoring tool for recording studios, post-production houses, broadcast installations, digital edit suites, home studios and mobile production vehicles.

Genelec Offers 6010A Bi-Amplified Monitor and 5040A Active Subwoofer in Dark “Mystic” Black

Genelec (Booth C1332), the world's longstanding leader in active monitoring, is displaying its 6010A Bi-Amplified Monitoring System and matching 5040A Active Subwoofer in a striking new finish, dark "Mystic" black. The 6010A is Genelec's smallest monitor system to date, measuring 7 1/8" x 4 3/4" x 4 1/2" (height with Iso-Pod™ 7 11/16"). The system has been designed for computer sound systems, workstations, Master Control Rooms, and other close proximity listening applications requiring a low-profile monitoring solution.

Genelec Appoints Image Marketing West as New Sales Reps for Northern California Region

Genelec (booth C1332), the world's longstanding pioneer in active monitoring, announces the appointment of California-based firm Image Marketing West to the position of Sales Representative for the Northern California region. John Conard, Genelec USA National Sales Manager, Professional Products, made the announcement. Image Marketing West principals Chuck Rufkahr and Chris Miller will lead the rest of their sales team in their efforts.

Beau Raymond Chooses Genelec Active Monitoring for His New Studio Facility

Beau Raymond knows sound. Having served as the engineer or producer for a wide range of artists (Joss Stone, Motley Crüe, Weapons of Mass Destruction, Devendra Banhart, Little Joy, members of the Black Crowes, Bert Jansch, the Neptunes), and working alongside production legends (Joe Chiccarelli, Rick Rubin, Rich Costey, Pat Leonard, Bob Rock), he's now taken his substantial experience in Los Angeles studios and migrated it to indie music hub Portland, Oregon. There he opened his 2,500-square-foot Family Farm studio in 2011.

