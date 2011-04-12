Anton/Bauer QR-DSLR and DSLR-ADP-ELPZ Power Solutions for the Canon EOS 7D, EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 60D Cameras Make Their NAB Debut

Gold Mount Power Options Meet the Growing Demands of DSLR Cinematography

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 12, 2011 – Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will debut the QR-DSLR and DSLR-ADP-ELPZ power solutions for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D Digital SLR cameras at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C7032).

Addressing the rising demands of broadcasters and filmmakers incorporating Digital SLR camera video capture into their productions, Anton/Bauer is offering new power solutions for the EOS 7D, EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 60D cameras.

The QR-DSLR and DSLR-ADP-ELPZ provide power solutions for the professional accessories that surround the camera and offer extended run-times, not possible with a standard OEM battery. They also simplify on-site battery management by eliminating the need for multiple smaller batteries from the manufacturer.

Utilizing the Logic Series® Batteries, the QR-DSLR provides 7.2v power to the camera via the Canon DR-E6 Coupler* and 14.4v power via the PowerTap for accessories such as the Ultralight2, on-board monitors and external hard drives. Offering excellent counter balance, the QR-DSLR can mount to most third-party support rigs, such as Red-Rock Genus, Micro, Zacuto, Cinevate and others. Providing stress-free power management, the Logic Series Battery’s RealTime LCD indicates remaining run-time for all items being powered.

The DSLR-ADP-ELPZ is based around the ElipZ® battery system and provides the user the ability to power the camera and ElightZ® or EledZ®, an appealing option among the event photographer crowd. Like the QR-DSLR, it can also attached to most third party support rigs. Both the QR-DSLR and DSLR-ADP-ELPZ can be worn as a pouch pack when handheld production is necessary.

“We are thrilled to present the QR-DSLR and DSLR-ADP-ELPZ power solutions to the 2011 NAB attendees,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “Broadcasters and filmmakers are relying increasingly upon their Canon Digital SLR cameras to capture HD content, and Anton/Bauer offers the best solutions to power their energy demanding gear.”

ABOUT ANTON/BAUER®

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160 HC and HCX Series. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.