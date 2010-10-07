Hayfisher Broadcast commissions new OB van with RTS systems to cover motor sport events

- Hayfisher Broadcast has just put a new outside broadcast van in commission

- The British film and TV production company is using the van for motor sport broadcasts

- On board are eight wireless HD cameras, a Zeus matrix from RTS/Telex and a variety of keypanels from the same source - FAL Systems Ltd. performed the installation

London / Straubing, October 2010 – An easily manoeuvrable, medium-sized OB van has just joined the fleet of TV and independent film service provider Hayfisher Broadcast. The van is packed with state-of-the-art equipment, including eight wireless HD cameras and—the nerve-centre of communications—a Zeus intercom matrix from RTS/Telex. This, combined with a variety of KP12 and KP32 keypanels also from RTS/Telex, will ensure problem-free communication within the broadcasting team. The equipment was installed by London-based system integrators FAL Systems Ltd.

Explaining why they had opted for RTS/Telex systems, Andy Unsworth, FAL Systems’ Technical Director, listed a number of considerations: “First of all, the systems are reliable. Secondly, thanks to their intuitive software, they are easy to operate. They are also versatile and widely used in the UK: virtually all operators are familiar with them, which is an enormous advantage when, as is almost invariably the case, they need to be up and running with the equipment swiftly.” He also drew attention to two other powerful arguments in favour of ADAM and its sibling matrices: they represent outstanding value for money, and the after sales service provided by RTS/Telex is truly excellent. “It’s a company that looks after its customers and their training in an exemplary fashion,” he says.

About the Zeus digital matrix

In 2009, RTS/Telex presented the third generation of its pioneering Zeus intercom matrix, the Zeus III. This compact system combines the flexibility of a network system with the ease-of-use of party-line systems. Among its salient features are 32 input and output channels, two configurable party-line interface channels, a USB connector on the front panel, two built-in relays, a trunking capability, and dual redundant power supplies.

