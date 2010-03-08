SSL DV Announces New Interactive Booth for Gravity at 2010 NAB Convention

Booth Designed to Effectively Showcase the Gravity Media Asset Management Family of Products

NEW YORK – The newly formed SSL DV, Inc., a Solid State Logic Company, will showcase the Gravity Media Asset Management system family of products at the 2010 NAB Convention, Booth N808, from April 12 to 15, 2010, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. SSL DV has created a spectacular interactive booth that will focus attention on the varied and powerful features of Gravity through ongoing presentations.

“We have commissioned a new booth for NAB that will easily portray the many features of a Gravity system,” says Shaun McTernan, vice president of marketing for SSL DV. “Gravity, as an integrated system, solves the problems of media asset management and production for the broadcast, education, government and corporate markets by offering a wide range of powerful options to fill the specific needs of an end user. No other system on the market approaches the comprehensive nature of Gravity.”

Gravity offers clients the power of readily available content and automated digital workflows to streamline any production process, yielding an advantageous return on investment over time. The demonstrations at the booth will highlight some of the main features of a Gravity system (some systems are available as standalone systems). Systems to be featured include the Gravity Media Studio media asset management system, the Gravity News Studio system designed for rapid news production applications, the Gravity Web Mobile Media system, Gravity Live Edit, the powerful Gravity Studio Recorder and the new Gravity ION Compliance Monitoring system.

SSL DV, Inc., a Solid State Logic Company offers comprehensive advanced turnkey Gravity Digital Asset Management and rapid media production systems serving the entertainment, broadcast, education, corporate and government markets. Systems can be configured for small workgroups up to multi-location enterprise systems. For more information on our products or services please visit us on the Web at: www.solidstatelogic.com/gravity