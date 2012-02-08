Broadcast International Partners With ipCapital Group to Expand and Develop IP Portfolio

Salt Lake City, Utah – Broadcast International (OTC.BB: BCST), a leading provider of video management software and services for next-generation video internet protocol networks, has entered into a strategic alliance with ipCapital Group, Inc. (ipCG), a leading intellectual property (IP) strategy firm, to drive the strategic expansion and protection of its IP portfolio.

"This partnership with ipCG gives Broadcast International the opportunity to increase the value and breadth of our disruptive, patented multi-codec technology,” noted Rod Tiede, president and CEO of Broadcast International. “ipCG has the methodology, expertise and proven track record of optimizing IP value and will implement a plan to protect and expand upon our robust patent portfolio. We believe this partnership will maximize Broadcast’s competitive advantages, giving us the opportunity to monetize our IP and create new revenue streams.”

Under the agreement, ipCG will provide ongoing IP management support and facilitate a series of invention sessions in 2012 using its proprietary tools and techniques for invention and IP strengthening.

John Cronin, managing director and chairman of ipCapital Group, commented: "Upon recent analysis of the patent landscape in the video compression space, we see significant market opportunity to expand Broadcast International’s IP portfolio. Its software-based artificial intelligence and multi-codec patents are disruptive to the video compression ecosystem, which historically has focused on traditional hardware-based single codec solutions. The rapid shift seen in video content delivery reconfirms our belief that we can capitalize and expand the exceptional value from Broadcast’s game-changing patents.”

About ipCapital Group

ipCapital Group has been serving clients that range from early stage to Fortune 500 since 1998. Its interdisciplinary team trained in business, law, marketing, and product development provides a systematic and comprehensive view of the full lifecycle of IP, from creation to value extraction. ipCapital Group maximizes business results for clients that seek to develop and execute IP strategies, strengthen and monetize IP portfolios, and establish and implement Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) practices. For more information, visit http://www.ipcg.com.

About Broadcast International

Broadcast International is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including IP, digital satellite, Internet streaming and other types of wired/wireless network distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of rich-media applications and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications. Broadcast International is a public company (OTC Bulletin Board: BCST) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

For more information visit: http://www.brin.com and http://www.codecsys.com.

