Streamin' Garage Online Network Grows to Over Two Million Live Views

Mike Rotman, CEO and founder of Streamin' Garage, earlier this year, converted his home garage into a self-funded, fully independent television studio that broadcasts live on the Web. Using the NewTek TriCaster portable live production system, Streamin' Garage now has over two million live views. Rotman recently upgraded the studio with an HD TriCaster and is now streaming in high definition (HD), making it one of the first 24/7, live Web networks to go full HD.

"NewTek TriCaster has allowed me to live stream top-notch, multi-camera shows out of my two-car garage," said Rotman. "Now with the HD TriCaster, I have the capability to produce television quality live productions for the Web. Thanks to NewTek and my amazingly hard-working crew, my lifelong dream of producing first-class original content, out of my own studio, has become a reality."

Streamin' Garage produces four live, interactive one-hour shows: "Stupid For Movies" hosted by Mark Keizer and Wade Major, of the prestigious LA Film Critics Association; "Stripped Down Live" with Curt Smith (Tears for Fears); "Stupid For Dexter" and "Stupid For Fantasy Football." All four shows air live each week on Ustream, and are then syndicated to Blip.tv, YouTube, iTunes, Roku, TiVo, Sony TVs and Vizio. More shows are planned for 2011.

"Streamin' Garage and its roster of shows are a perfect example of how live streaming and NewTek TriCaster allows the man-next-door to create live digital content and become their own Web channel," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, Strategic Development, NewTek. "Mike Rotman converted his garage into a live television studio and is garnering millions of viewers. This is the future of Internet television."

Rotman, an Emmy-nominated writer, has worked on notable network TV shows and specials, including "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher," "The Simple Life," and "South Park." He won a Streamy Award as co-executive producer and director of "Kevin Pollak's Chat Show."

For more information about Streamin' Garage, go to: www.streamingarage.com or www.youtube.com/streamingarage.

About Streamin' Garage

All shows record and air live from the Streamin' Garage studio. They are then syndicated as Video on Demand and are featured on all major destinations including, iTunes, blip.tv, YouTube, Roku, TiVo, Boxee, DIvXTV, Vizo and Samsung TVs as well as their hub, streamingarage.com. Powered by NewTek TriCaster, "Streamin' Garage" is proving that the future of entertainment is coming from cottage industry, indie studios.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Streamin' Garage, Kevin Pollak's Chat Show, Peter Himmelman's "Furious World," MTV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)." NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Alice in Wonderland," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

