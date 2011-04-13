Solid State Logic C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console Sales Continue To Climb Worldwide

C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console Delivers Unprecedented Size, Price and Performance

LAS VEGAS – Since its inception, the Solid State Logic C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console has set the commercial and educational broadcast world on fire through its unprecedented combination of size, price and feature-laden performance. Enjoying continued brisk sales into facilities spanning the globe, the C10 HD is poised for even greater market penetration through its new V3 Software enhancement released at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C3310). The V3 upgrade adds a collection of user-driven new features to this hugely successful console.

“With the C10 HD, our goal was to deliver high-end power and performance to the mid-scale broadcast facility. As witnessed by the incredible sales record of this console, we have completely achieved that goal,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “The C10 HD has great appeal to all levels of the marketplace from corporate, education and smaller regional broadcasters looking for the capacity to move into full HD operation, to major broadcasters interested in a smaller expansion control room. We believe V3 software will generate even more excitement for the C10.”

Recent installations of the C10 include:

KERA TV-13, Dallas, TX, U.S.:

KERA TV-13, the public broadcasting member station serving the northern Texas Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, recently installed a 16+8-fader SSL C10 in its Production Control Audio Room. KERA is a not-for-profit public broadcasting organization that is independently owned and operated by North Texas Public Broadcasting, Inc., which also operates sister radio stations KERA 90.1 FM and KKXT 91.7 FM. The C10 is used on live-to-air and live-to-capture local TV news and interview programming broadcast to an estimated six million viewers in the coverage area.

BFM Business, NextRadio TV Group, Paris:

BFM Business, owned and operated by the NextRadioTV Group in Paris, provides coverage of French and international business and financial news for the city of Paris over terrestrial TV; and for France over broadband internet, cable and satellite. Programs are also broadcast over Business BFM Radio and through podcasts on iTunes. A 32-channel, 24-fader SSL C10 was installed to meet BFM Business’ challenges of long hours of operation, covering a variety of programming types. The C10’s reliability, feature set and ease of use were important factors in the purchase.

WestCom Media Group, Dortmund, Germany:

WestCom Media Group, which produces live daily content for the Northern Westfalia region of Germany, recently installed a 24+8-fader SSL C10 in its new studio facility. WestCom Media Group produces content for the private television station SAT.1, the television news channel N24, the public service channel ZDF, and the German PBS station WDR, among others. The C10 HD provides WestCom Broadcast Services GmbH with a streamlined, feature-rich and cost-effective console that is able to tackle the various projects produced at the facility.

NBN Television, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia:

NBN Television (Newcastle Broadcasting New South Wales), recently completed the installation of an SSL C10 for use in its “On Air” news studio. As an independent affiliate of the Nine Network, NBN broadcasts its own local news, current affairs programming, sports, and the Nine Network line-up of Australian and international programs. NBN’s C10 HD is a 32+8-fader console with dual redundant power and processing that were critical for NBN’s one hour news broadcast.

Ravensbourne University, London:

Ravensbourne University recently opened its new, visually stunning HD television production complex in London’s Greenwich peninsula. The school chose an SSL C10 to handle audio for this technically advanced facility, providing the straightforward ease of use needed for students and the power and flexibility to handle both advanced degree and commercial applications.

RTP Madeira, Madeira, Portugal:

RTP Madeira, a regional Portuguese television channel operated by Rádio e Televisão de Portugal, has upgraded its production facilities with two SSL C10 consoles. The station produces programming and news for cable distribution to the Madeira Islands and via satellite for the Azores Islands. The C10 consoles, part of a move into an all-HD digital production workflow, are supported by two XLogic Alpha-Link Live I/O units and four Alpha-Link 8 RMP eight-channel microphone preamp units controllable from the console.

SVT, Malmö, Sweden:

Swedish public broadcaster SVT has installed an SSL C10 console with DAW control option in its new regional production facility in Malmö, the country’s third largest city. SVT Malmö, delivering everything from regional shows and news programs to entertainment productions for national broadcast, uses the C10 to produce 5.1 surround programming, broadcasting straight to air and/or via Pro Tools®.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.