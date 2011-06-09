Electrosonic Wins Trio of 2011 PRO AV Spotlight Awards

Electrosonic is the recipient of three 2011 PRO AV Spotlight Awards recognizing the best professional audio-visual installations designed for corporate, education, entertainment, government and other markets. Electrosonic was cited for its AV integration for the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex "Exploration Space" attraction (Best Government AV Project), the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Best Museum AV Project) and the USA Pavilion at Expo 2010 Shanghai (one of two PRO AV Spotlight Judges' Awards).

"We are proud to have won PRO AV Spotlight Awards for three very challenging and rewarding projects," says Jim Bowie, President of Electrosonic Group. "The range of projects the awards represent demonstrate Electrosonic's reach and expertise in a trio of very different market sectors."

The fourth annual PRO AV Spotlight Award entries were judged by a panel of editors and contributors to PRO AV, Architect and Architectural Lighting magazines, plus AV systems integrators and consultants. Winners had to demonstrate effective collaboration among integrators, designers, architects and end users, as well as technical innovation and design excellence.

"This was perhaps the strongest field of entries we've ever had," says Brad Grimes, editor of PRO AV and PRO AV Online.

"Once again, the winners have developed some of the most innovative projects in integrated AV design," notes Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO of InfoComm International, which is coproducing the awards with PRO AV and Architect magazines. "The winners are a testament to the value that highly-capable AV professionals bring to the built environment."

Electrosonic's award for Best Government AV Project recognizes "Exploration Space," the first attraction at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to examine the near future of space exploration. It combines live theater, interactive exhibits and new media components to engage and inform audiences about what the next 20 years in space exploration may hold.

The award for Best Museum AV Project honors the new NASCAR Hall of Fame. Using some of the most cutting-edge AV technology available, Electrosonic supported the museum's High Octane Theater, giant exterior LED display and more than 100 exhibits. Electrosonic tapped RFID technology to customize the experience for each visitor as they insert their cards into numerous check-in stations throughout the exhibits

The coveted Judges' Award, one of two presented this year, cites the USA Pavilion at Expo 2010 Shanghai, China, which delivered its Rise to the Challenge theme in a series of Hollywood-style, multi-dimensional presentations that told the story of the American spirit of perseverance, innovation and community building.

Electrosonic will join the other winners at an awards ceremony to be held on June 16th at the InfoComm 2011 trade show in Orlando.

