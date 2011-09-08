British Broadcaster chooses Stagetec's NEXUS to equip new MediaCityUK

Manchester, UK, September 2011: German manufacturer of professional audio equipment STAGETEC has supplied a large NEXUS audio network to British public broadcaster BBC North for its new campus MediaCityUK in Salford near Manchester. Spread over a 200-acre site two miles outside Manchester city, MediaCityUK is home of several media production companies and meant to become the new hub for media content creation and innovation in the UK.

The BBC facilities comprise three buildings and a shared studio block and will be the place of work for more than 2.300 BBC employees from 2012 on. The NEXUS will be used for linking studio and production areas in the building with external lines for connection to transmitters and other sites such as London’s Broadcasting House and TV Centre and various outside broadcast venues; as well as the audio router and communication system of the facilities. The order was placed following a competitive tender against the BBC’s framework contract holders.

At the heart of the system are two STAGETEC NEXUS STAR routers to which are connected twenty-one NEXUS Base Devices spread around all three buildings. The system has an overall capacity of about 7.600 I/O channels with a mix of analog, AES and MADI that will be controlled and configured by the broadcaster’s own control system »Colledia Control«. MADI connections are used for networking the Star routers, the Base Devices in studios and production rooms and the mixing and intercom system.

Chris Collings, Managing Director of Aspen Media Ltd., STAGETEC’s UK distributor, comments “NEXUS is highly resilient in that in addition to the redundancy installed in each Star, the Base Devices are self-contained routers that can provide local routing independent of the central routers.”

