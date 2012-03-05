Digital Rapids 2012 NAB Show Preview

Booth # SL5624

Digital Rapids is bringing our complete range of media transformation and workflow technologies and solutions to the 2012 NAB Show, in booth number SL5624 (Lower South Hall).

Digital Rapids connects content to opportunity, providing innovative solutions, technology and expertise that enable media organizations and professionals to bring live and on-demand video to wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably.

Empowering applications from revenue-expanding multi-screen distribution to post production and archive, our award-winning hardware and software solutions span the critical points in today's sophisticated media operations, including ingest, encoding, transcoding, streaming, broadcast and workflow automation.

We'll be showcasing ground-breaking new solutions being unveiled for the first time at the show, along with some new products that we previewed late last year and new enhancements to our established solutions:

High-Volume, Automated, Multi-Screen Transcoding

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 powered by Kayak -- Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0, the next generation of our automated, high-volume media file transcoding software, combines superior quality, intelligent automation, rich format support and outstanding performance for transcoding applications from production and archive to revenue-expanding multi-screen distribution. Built on our groundbreaking new Kayak technology platform, new features in version 2.0 include adaptive, logic-driven process automation with rich metadata support to reduce effort, errors and processing time; intuitive, visual workflow design tools; and elastic scalability with dynamic, on-demand deployment.

Encoding and Streaming for Live Multi-Screen Delivery and Broadcast

StreamZ Live Broadcast -- The new, carrier-grade StreamZ Live Broadcast hybrid live encoder combines Digital Rapids' renowned multi-screen output versatility and quality with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television operations. StreamZ Live Broadcast features simultaneous H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding for 'traditional' television applications and multi-format encoding -- including adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming -- for 'any-screen' delivery to devices including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV, over-the-top (OTT) services and more -- all in a single encoder.

StreamZ Live -- The StreamZ Live family of encoders provides superior output quality, outstanding reliability and flexible, multi-screen output format support for audience-expanding live streaming applications. Available in single or multi-channel models with HD, SD and IP input choices, StreamZ Live features rich adaptive streaming (ABR) support and simultaneous multi-format output for streaming to devices from mobile phones and tablets to PCs, game consoles and 'smart' TVs. Multiple StreamZ Live encoders can be combined with the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software for enterprise-class management, automation, monitoring and failover.

Multi-Format Ingest, Encoding & Archive

StreamZHD -- A new version of the software for our versatile StreamZHD multi-format, live and on-demand encoding system will be showcased, building on StreamZHD's industry-leading feature set with further extensions to its robust output, automation and workflow integration capabilities. StreamZHD provides unmatched quality, flexibility, format support, efficiency and automation for transforming media for applications from post production to multi-screen live and on-demand distribution.

Enterprise Encoding & Streaming

TouchStream -- TouchStream portable live streaming appliances deliver our renowned output quality in a fully self-contained form factor ideal for corporate and government communications, education, worship and more. TouchStream appliances combine flexible features with unparalleled ease of use through an intuitive touch-screen interface, with multi-format models providing easy adaptability to varying requirements.

