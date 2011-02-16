APP STORE FEATURES YOU GOTTA SEE THIS! 1.4

Consumer wishes granted in latest version of popular iPhone 4 panography app; new transparent theme and high-res viewing enhance creative workflows

Puchheim, Germany – February 16, 2011 – Boinx Software releases You Gotta See This! version 1.4; the company’s popular panography photo app for the iPhone updated to include two of the most user-requested features. The new transparent theme allows users to more easily integrate images into their creative workflows, while high-resolution viewing lets users admire their panographs in all their glory. “It’s all about enhancing the user’s experience in You Gotta See This! 1.4,” says Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “I know that photo enthusiasts of all levels will greatly appreciate the new creative possibilities.”

You Gotta See This! is currently a “featured app” at the iTunes App Store and is available for just $1.99 USD. To download the app, please visit: http://www.boinx.com/seethis.

About You Gotta See This!

Recently named “App of the Day,” and “Top App” by MSN Tech & Gadget UK, You Gotta See This! has been topping charts and wowing users all over the world. “You Gotta See This! is an app you can have fun with at concerts, scenic landmarks, and other places that you wish to share with family and friends,” iPhone Life Magazine http://bit.ly/9zCmmD.

Designed originally for iPhone 4 technology, You Gotta See This! gives users the ability to choose between two built-in cameras, hit record, point, and capture their surroundings in an arbitrary, 3D fashion for eye-catching results. Two significant features are utilized; the option to use either of the two cameras, and the new gyroscope technology, now available in the iPod touch 4th Generation, which determines the camera orientation for recording and positioning each captured image on a flat surface to create dreamlike spatial collages. The images come together to create seemingly abstract and emotionally stimulating visual representations of everyday atmospheres. Choose between six amazing themes, including “Polaroid Stone,” “Light Table Collage,” “Vintage Fabric,” “Magic Light,” “Dark Table Collage,” and “Wall of Tiles,” to give your images an added artistic and personal flair. Once your images are displayed, “You Gotta See This!” allows users to share their collages with friends via Twitter, Facebook or e-mail, or simply save to your iPhone camera roll for later presentation.

Read more outstanding reviews of You Gotta See This! on the Boinx Software website at: http://boinx.com/chronicles/category/YouGottaSeeThis/.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. PhotoBox, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

Follow @boinxsoftware on Twitter or at http://www.facebook.com/boinxsoftware.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

