Pilat Media Now Delivering Multiplatform Broadcast Management Solutions for 1,100 Media Channels in 17 EMEA Countries

LONDON -- Aug. 31, 2010 -- Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB], the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that as of July its industry-leading IBMS (Integrated Broadcast Management System) and MediaPro airtime sales system have achieved deployment by 1,100 media channels in 17 European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) countries. Within those countries, Pilat Media's products are actively managing programming, media, rights, ad sales and campaigns, traffic, and billing operations.

Momentum in the EMEA region for the company's products has been steadily building since Pilat Media signed its first European customer, BSkyB, in 1996. Since then, EMEA has continued to play a key role in Pilat Media's growth, culminating in a blue-chip customer base that includes Discovery International, Chellomedia, SABC, BBC World News, and Sky Italia. They are serviced and supported by the company's headquarters in London and EMEA offices in Amsterdam and Israel. The importance of the EMEA region is further reflected by the fact that the company's international customer conference (PMCC) is held each year in Amsterdam to coincide with IBC.

Employing a scalable architecture based on a centralized metadata repository, Pilat Media's flagship IBMS platform empowers these media enterprises to grow their business operations efficiently and cost-effectively -- and respond to market demands by integrating new business processes for video-on-demand, multiplatform rights management, and advanced advertising. IBMS also helps improve business performance by enabling various business parameters like program costs and sales revenue to be aggregated and analyzed in order to generate actionable business intelligence.

"We have achieved success in EMEA because we work closely with our customers to deliver the solutions they need -- drawing from a comprehensive family of broadcast management systems and modular add-on products for virtually every size media company and business requirement. This enables our clients to move efficiently to file-based, multiplatform operations today while accelerating their roll out of new competitive services tomorrow," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "At IBC we will further galvanize our leadership position with the European premiere of IBMS Rights, our new integrated rights management system."

