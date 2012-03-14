Major U.S. Telco Manages Thousands of TV Program Schedules Daily with Pilat Media's TrafficCentral(TM)

LONDON -- March 14, 2012 -- Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB], a leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that a major U.S. telecommunications company is using its new TrafficCentral(TM) traffic management console to manage and track thousands of TV program schedules and ad insertions on a daily basis.

The telecommunications company adopted Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) Sales in 2008 to support ad insertion sales and traffic for its digital TV service. The program was expanded in 2011 to include local ad insertion practices, and today more than 70 users access TrafficCentral.

Pilat Media's TrafficCentral provides a single point of control from which to drive end-to-end traffic functions for complex commercial broadcasting operations that encompass large numbers of networks spanning many regions.

Pilat Media's IBMS is a complete, scalable, and integrated broadcast management system delivering multiplatform solutions for content, ad sales, and rights management to boost productivity across an entire broadcasting operation -- from acquisitions to scheduling, airtime and non-airtime sales, traffic, and finance. For traffic, IBMS has been engineered to expedite the flow and tracking of information for complex operations that rely on the ability to deliver slightly or completely different content to multiple audience devices. TrafficCentral provides a single access point for driving all business and traffic operations from schedule creation to reconciliation. The console is based on the concept of a hierarchical matrix of channels or networks across regions to define the span of actions and visualize the status of processes. The TrafficCentral framework therefore ties together workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the aggregate status of large numbers of business processes.

"When you combine national and regional programming with national and local advertising, you can wind up with thousands of playlist variants. This is very challenging if you are aiming to centralize your traffic operations," said Avi Engel, president and CEO, Pilat Media. "IBMS TrafficCentral empowers the user by providing a traffic management and control console that can drive, automate, and monitor thousands of traffic operations -- freeing the user to focus on any exceptions flagged by the system."

More information about the solution and the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Chello DMC, Discovery, SABC, the BBC WS, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and Network Ten. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

