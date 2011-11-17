Earthworks SR40V Vocal Microphone Nominated for 2011 TEC Award

Milford, NH, November 17, 2011 – Earthworks Microphones’ SR40V Vocal Microphone, has been nominated for a 2011 Technical Excellence & Creativity Award in the category of Outstanding Technical Achievement, Microphone Technology/Sound Reinforcement.

The world’s first high definition vocal microphone, the hand-tuned and tested Earthworks SR40V delivers extreme clarity and the broadest flat frequency response, as well as the highest levels of feedback resistance available in any condenser vocal microphone. The result is an uncolored high gain vocal microphone with benchmark levels of clarity and resistance to feedback.

The SR40V stays true to the Earthworks foundation of reproducing your sound with the ultimate clarity and faithfulness, from the subtlest nuances of soulful blues, jazz and folk singers to a stinging 145db blast of rock ‘n’ roll emotion. Featuring revolutionary circuitry for flawless sonic performance and a unique blend of balance and precision machining, the SR40V represents the pinnacle of technology and aesthetics in microphone design.

The 27th Annual TEC Awards, presented by the TEC Foundation for Excellence in Audio and NAMM, will be held on January 20, 2012 at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. The TEC Awards was established in 1985 to honor outstanding achievement in professional audio production and product innovation. Winners will be determined by members of professional audio and sound production organizations, through online voting conducted by an independent company. Voting takes place from November 1st through 30th.

The winners of the 27th Annual TEC Awards will be announced at a ceremony to be held Friday evening, January 20, 2012, at the Anaheim Hilton as a special highlight of the NAMM Show, the leading international music products trade show.

The SR40V, as well as microphones from the rest of the Earthworks lineup, is handmade and expertly tuned to sonic perfection in our Milford, New Hampshire facility and comes with an unrivaled 15 year warranty.

For additional information, visit the company online at www.earthworksaudio.com.