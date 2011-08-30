Sencore Enters Ecuadorian Marketplace Through New Partnership With BPE Electronic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Aug. 30, 2011 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced that it has signed a partnership and reseller agreement with BPE Electronic, a major Ecuadorian distributor of broadcast equipment. BPE Electronic will be the exclusive reseller in Ecuador of Sencore's broadcast and transmission, test and measurement, and Hamlet(R) monitoring and signal analysis equipment.

"As Sencore's first representative in Ecuador, our new partnership means we can now offer top-of-the-line receiver/decoders, transcoders, modulators, and test and measurement equipment to our customers," said Xavier Flores, broadcast products sales manager, BPE Electronic. "As broadcasters in our country continue to make the transition to digital operations, we see nothing but a steady increase in demand for these products -- and Sencore meets our high standards for reliability, functionality, and first-rate technical support."

BPE Electronic will represent Sencore's MRD and IRD line of receiver/decoders as well as the TXS 3453 transcoder, SMD 989 satellite modulator, MAP1870 MPEG analysis platform, TSM 1770 transport stream monitor, and Hamlet and DTU families of signal monitoring and analysis solutions.

"Our new partnership with BPE Electronic is an important step as we continue to build out a distribution network that covers every country in Latin America," said Thomas Stingley, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Sencore. "BPE Electronic has an excellent reputation for high-quality service and a skilled technical staff with experience in receiver/decoder installations. In addition, this partnership will give our products exposure to all of Ecuador's leading broadcasting organizations."

About BPE Electronic

BPE Electronic provides a wide range of solutions for broadcasting and professional video. The company specializes in consulting and marketing for broadcast automation and editing systems, video equipment and monitoring, and test equipment. For more information, visit www.bpeelectronic.com.

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at the company's website, www.sencore.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

