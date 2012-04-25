HARMAN's AKG HSC And HSD Headsets Recognized As Best Of Show At NAB 2012 By ProSoundNetwork

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Following favorable reviews while showcasing its broadcast technology, HARMAN's AKG HSC and HSD professional headset line has been recognized as the Best Of Show by ProSoundNetwork's team of editors at NAB 2012. The four models, two condenser mics - HSC 171 and HCS 271- and two dynamic mics - HSD 171 and HSC 271- meet the high demand for efficient and reliable equipment in the broadcast industry.

The models' signature features, which include detachable cables, optional available cables and connector types, impressed the wide range of attendees visiting the HARMAN booth, leading to the honor. The models also feature a flexible microphone arm, with a 210-degree arc. When the mic is adjusted to a vertical position, it automatically mutes, while the headphones are powered down once they are taken off, by a headband switch. The headsets are convertible for left or right address.

AKG continues to design and manufacture high-grade, quality and reliable professional audio and broadcast equipment and the Best Of Show award from ProSoundNetwork is a testament to this commitment," stated Thomas Stubics, product marketing manager, AKG. "AKG has raised the bar for the broadcast industry, which continuously offers the latest in equipment on a regular basis. We are honored to be recognized as one of the leaders in the broadcast realm and thank ProSoundNetwork for the distinction."

AKG HSC and HSD headsets incorporate features that have been directly requested by professional users and offer excellent comfort, optimum ambient noise reduction and outstanding audio quality. All four models have a closed-back earpiece design for high ambient noise attenuation and signal isolation. The HSC 271 and HSD 271 are circum-aural (full-size) and the HSC 171 and HSD 171 are supra-aural (on ear) designs.

For more information on AKG and the Best of Show Award, please visit http://www.akg.com or click here for a PDF description.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets - supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.2 billion for twelve months ending December 31, 2011.