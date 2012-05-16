Audio-Technica cardioid mic offers USB, XLR connectivity
Audio-Technica showcased the AT2005USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Microphone at the 2012 NAB Show.
The handheld microphone is well suited for recording instruments and vocals. Offering both USB and XLR connections, the microphone can be used with a computer or with a P.A. system. Made with durable metal construction, the microphone has a low-mass diaphragm and smooth, extended frequency response, making it well suited for podcasting, home studio recording, field recording, voiceover and live performance use.
The AT2005USB features a headphone output with volume control that allows the user to monitor the audio signal right from the microphone. The mic’s USB operation is compatible with both Windows- and Mac-based hardware and software. Its cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of unwanted sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of the user’s desired sound source.
