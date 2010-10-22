AJA Ships KUMO CP Remote Control Panel for KUMO Compact SDI Routers

Optional rack-mount panel can control multiple KUMO routers, features unique auto-discovery for plug-and-play configuration

AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, announced that it is now shipping KUMO CP, an optional 1RU networkable control panel for its KUMO line of compact SDI routers. With KUMO CP, users now have access to destination- and/or web browser-based control of KUMO routers for easy integration into any broadcast or post-production environment.

The KUMO CP Remote Control Panel supports the selection of 16 sources to 16 destinations on each of up to four KUMO routers. It connects to a single KUMO router automatically without computer/browser connection, and users can assign the router select buttons to up to (any) four KUMO routers on the network via the KUMO web-browser interface. Removable button lens caps enable source and destination names to be customized. Each KUMO CP provides panel lock, destination lock and router delegation buttons.

KUMO CP also features a unique auto-discovery feature that eliminates the need to configure settings to activate the connection between the control panel and router. Immediately upon being plugged in, KUMO CP recognizes a KUMO router and auto-configures.

KUMO 1604 and 1616 compact routers feature a small 1RU form factor and support full broadcast specifications over SDI, HD-SDI, and 3G SDI. Running embedded Linux, KUMO routers support HTTP for control and monitoring. KUMO routers are re-clocking, non-blocking, and ready for any broadcast, production, or post production job.

KUMO CP is immediately available for an MSRP of $695.

