DIGITAL NIRVANA ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH LINEAR ACOUSTIC

Partnership Provides Broadcasters Fully Integrated Comprehensive Set of Loudness Monitoring Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 4, 2010 – Digital Nirvana, a leading provider of broadcast monitoring and media management solutions, and Linear Acoustic, the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, announced today a licensing agreement which will integrate the Linear Acoustic LQ-1000 Loudness Quality Monitor into Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System (MonitorIQ BMS).

The agreement will provide broadcasters a comprehensive set of capabilities to monitor all aspects of broadcast elements, including the loudness of all channels from within MonitorIQ. By utilizing the LQ-1000-enabled MonitorIQ, broadcasters worldwide will be able to demonstrate compliance with loudness regulations.

“Audio loudness is the hotbed of regulatory actions world-wide,” says Tim Carroll, president and founder of Linear Acoustic. “Our partnership with Digital Nirvana is the natural next step to enable broadcasters to measure and now prove loudness compliance over time.”

The Digital Nirvana MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System is a next-generation solution that combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, web publishing, signal monitoring, air check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance, with a powerful web-based management user interface designed to help broadcasters improve their productivity and bottom line.

The Linear Acoustic LQ-1000 Loudness Quality Monitor provides extensive loudness and peak level metering. With this agreement, a software version of the LQ-1000 will be included within the Digital Nirvana MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System. This will provide ITU, EBU, and ATSC standard loudness data on a continuous basis and enable the MonitorIQ system to provide a comprehensive snapshot of all aspects of a broadcast signal at any point in time.

“We are proud to announce the licensing agreement with Linear Acoustic to provide a cutting-edge solution that combines both world-class products into one,” says Hiren Hindocha, chief executive officer, Digital Nirvana. “We look forward to working with Linear Acoustic and providing the broadcasting market with the tools required to address loudness issues.”

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with robust, state-of-the-art knowledge management technologies. With extensive media industry expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with innovative product and service offerings. The industry-leading MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System from Digital Nirvana is a full-featured monitoring platform incorporating the most advanced capabilities available in an affordable, networked appliance. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Newark, California and has operations in multiple locations globally. Further information is available at http://www.MonitorIQ.TV.

About Linear Acoustic:

Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AEROTM range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, and licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC and as a sustaining member of SMPTE. Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided its AERO.qc™ technology and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.