NFL’s Houston Texans Sign Agreement with LiveU to Provide Live Video Transmission Technology

Paramus, NJ – LiveU (www.liveu.tv), the pioneer of portable video-over-cellular solutions, has been selected by the NFL’s Houston Texans football team to provide its live video transmission technology. The company’s newly enhanced LU60 3G/4G video transmission backpack will allow Texans fans to view live pre-game and post-game video on the franchise’s website while the team is at home and on the road, including ongoing activities and special events ranging from press conferences and team practices to charity lunches and cheerleader tryouts.

“We began testing LiveU’s technology during our 2010 training camp, providing fans unprecedented access to the team’s activities on and off the field throughout last season,” said Nick Schenck, Director of Integrated Media at the Houston Texans. “We’re excited to continue to offer a behind-the-scenes look at all of the pre- and post-game action in 2011. LiveU enables us to transmit live video from anywhere without needing to obtain a data connection at each stadium, hotel, or special venue we travel to around the country. It allows us to transmit live video on the move, without being tethered to any wires.”

“We’ve had much success in football-related projects, including very unique Media Day and Super Bowl productions in the past two years,” said Ken Zamkow, LiveU’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “We’re very excited to work with the Houston Texans, who continuously innovate in the way they communicate with their fans. LiveU is a great application for a variety of sports-related uses, whether for exclusive behind-the-scenes web content by franchises, sports-related TV newsgathering, live online varsity games, or even for talent scouting, there are great advantages in using our solution.”

LiveU’s flagship LU60 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience. LiveU has also recently announced the addition of the newly released LU40i ultra-portable handheld 3G/4G bonded solution to complement its product portfolio.

About LiveU

LiveU (www.liveu.tv) is the pioneer of broadcast-quality, video-over-cellular solutions that allow live video transmission (HD and SD) from any location around the world. LiveU’s solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for maximum throughput based on the available network conditions. With top-tier customers in 60+ countries across five continents, LiveU’s technology has been used at high-profile events, including the 2011 British Royal Wedding, Academy Awards®, GRAMMY Awards®, Super Bowl, Brazilian Carnival, World Cup in South Africa, 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and President Obama’s inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C.

