Tuesday impressions

3-D is everywhere at NAB this year. Panasonic's 3-D camera was being shown on the floor. It was outputting two HD-SDI signals to feed the monitors, and the picture looked great. Panasonic also was showing a compact 3-D production switcher to go with the camera.

I attended a session on broadcast media file exchange by Todd Roth. In it he talked about how to choose between the different file types as well as the good and bad about the various storage systems out there.

There was another session about how to make ATSC M/H work financialy and the shift in revenue flow in other media sectors. Did you know that the music biz actually made more money last year, it just didn't go to the record companies. We could see a simular shift in broadcast TV, including mobile.