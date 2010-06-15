Triveni Digital CTO Richard Chernock to Address Mobile DTV Delivery at DigitalVision 2010 Summer

PRINCETON, N.J. -- June 15, 2010 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the company's chief technology officer, Dr. Richard Chernock, will present "Considerations for Adding Mobile DTV to a Broadcast Station" at DigitalVision 2010 Summer, a virtual showcase of technology scheduled for June 23. Available on demand during the show, Chernock's presentation will explore the requirements and challenges, as well as the operational considerations, of launching mobile DTV services from existing broadcast plants.

"ATSC Mobile DTV gives broadcasters the valuable opportunity to expand their business models and improve viewer retention," said Chernock. "While the potential of mobile DTV is high, the cost of launching mobile DTV services needn't be. With this presentation, I provide broadcasters with a simple roadmap for making this critical move. Equipped with the necessary knowledge and the proper mobile DTV capabilities, broadcasters can easily and cost-effectively expand their service offerings in today's competitive media marketplace."

During his presentation, Chernock will outline the adaptations that broadcasters must make to add mobile DTV capabilities to their stations. In doing so, he will review the deployment of additional or modified equipment such as encoders, multiplexers, and transmitters. Chernock will also speak to new considerations surrounding workflow, bandwidth management, the addition of interactive and NRT services, and service protection. While the delivery of mobile DTV is still an evolving service, Chernock's presentation will provide participants with a comprehensive summary of the considerations necessary for adding mobile DTV and an exploration of the lessons learned in deployments to date.

Chernock has held many leadership roles within the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) and the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and, as an active member of these organizations' standards committees, has participated in the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He chairs a number of ATSC ad hoc committees whose work relates to metadata and transport issues. Chernock is vice-chair of the Technology Standards Group (TSG) and chairs the non-real-time services and mobile/handheld management layer activities within ATSC. He is also a participant in the SCTE HMS activity.

