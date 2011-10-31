BEXEL'S CUSTOM EQUIPMENT RENTAL PACKAGE, ENGINEERING SUPPORT AND TECHNICAL SERVICES BRINGS POT OF GOLD TO BIG BREAK IRELAND

KILDARE, IRELAND, OCTOBER 31, 2011— Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, supplied a state-of-the-art equipment package for the 16th season of the Golf Channel's reality show, Big Break. Held in Kildare, Ireland, this season, the large, overseas reality production also took advantage of Bexel’s expert engineering support and technical services. Bexel has been providing equipment and services for Big Break since season four.

“As with any large scale production abroad, this shoot presented many logistical and technical challenges,” says Irene Farrelly, senior productions manager, Golf Channel Original Productions. “Mark Alexander and the Bexel team overcame each one with professionalism and the urgency needed. I have worked with Mark for several years on a variety of shoots, and their work and equipment is first class.”

The Big Break show concept pits highly skilled golfers against each other in a variety of challenges that test their physical skills and mental toughness. During Big Break Ireland, one contestant is eliminated each week, with the last person standing crowned Big Break champion.

"We have enjoyed a long, successful relationship providing broadcast rental equipment and technical services and support for the Golf Channel, and look forward to working on its Big Break series each season," says Mark Alexander, Bexel senior account executive/technical consultant. "The Big Break productions always call for an extensive amount of equipment, we have to make sure the gear is available well in advance so our engineers can set things up to the Golf Channel’s specifications. This project also required multiple voltage adapters and converters for various power configurations in Ireland. Providing ‘weather protective’ gear for the equipment was also a must, especially with the ever-changing climate conditions in Ireland."

For Big Break Ireland, Bexel provided seven Sony PDW-F800 XDCAM HD cameras set to 1080/29.97p. The PDW-F800 camera provides extremely high-quality HD recordings and data rates up to 50Mbps using MPEG-2 4:2:2 compressions. The accompanying HD lenses include the Fujinon HA42x9.7, HA22x7.6 and HA13x4.5 lenses. Bexel chose the Fujinon HA42x9.7 mid-range lens for its ability to provide better coverage on the longer incoming approach shots to the green. In addition, Bexel also provided TV Logic LQM-171W 17-inch LCD HD monitors, Ambient controllers with ACL-203CT tri-level sync lockit boxes and Litepanels camera lights.

"Bexel has been an integral part of my business for the past 20 years. As an engineer in charge, or a DP, I have always felt that Bexel had my back," says Stef Butler, technical manager/engineer in charge, Golf Channel Original Productions. "Bexel was with us every step of the way—from outlining what we needed, creative thinking regarding gear choices, having the prep in terrific order and carnet preparation—I can't see how anyone would attempt a show of this magnitude with any other rental house."

Filmed at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland, Big Break Ireland takes place on the resort's two championship golf courses—the Palmer Smurfit Course and the Palmer Ryder Cup Course. In addition to hosting the 2006 Ryder Cup, The K Club has also hosted 13 European Opens on the European Tour.

