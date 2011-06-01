State of Oregon Streams Legislative Sessions to Mobile Devices with Discover Video

WALLINGFORD, CT – June 1, 2011 - Discover Video, LLC (www.discovervideo.com), a leader in video streaming and conferencing products and solutions, today announced that the State of Oregon has enlisted Discover Video to stream its legislative meetings on the Internet to viewers with iPhones®, iPads®, Blackberry’s, Androids and other smart phones and tablets. Discover Video is transcoding up to 13 simultaneous live Windows Media streams to H.264 Flash and mobile compatible live streams.

"The Oregon Legislature had a need to provide citizens, legislative members and staff, executive agencies and lobbyists access to hearings and sessions on mobile devices. Discover Video was able to pick up our live Windows Media streams and deliver them to iPhone, iPad, Blackberry, and Android devices” said Shancy Saban, CIO Oregon Legislative. “All we had to do was create links on our web site which directed users to the video that Discover Video converted and hosted for us. We appreciate their responsiveness and their ability to turn this around for us very quickly to meet the needs of our users during session."

The Discover Video live H.264 Flash transcoder (DVT) is the world’s first transcoder to convert live Windows Media streams to live H.264 Flash and mobile. It can be purchased directly from Discover Video or through its worldwide network of resellers. Discover Video also provides an Internet transcoding service for organizations that currently stream in Windows Media format and would like to reach the younger generation mobile audience.

“We are pleased that the State of Oregon Legislative has chosen Discover Video to deliver its live sessions to citizens, members, lobbyists, and staff on mobile platforms”, said Rich Mavrogeanes, president of Discover Video. “The ability to watch the sessions on any device permits the viewers to stay in touch with important legislative bills and state government activities”.