Anton/Bauer to Feature Innovative Power Solutions for Sony, Canon, Panasonic and RED at the 2012 NAB Show

MATRIX Cheese Plate Makes Official NAB Debut

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 17, 2012—Anton/Bauer, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will demonstrate the advanced capabilities of its power solutions to U.S. broadcast and video professionals at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C7032). Anton/Bauer will showcase the MATRIX Cheese Plate, a new mounting plate that can be used with the company’s Gold Mount Solutions for the Sony PMW-F3 camera and NEX-FS-100; Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D, EOS 60D Digital SLR camera and the EOS C300; Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera and RED EPIC digital cinema camera.

The MATRIX Cheese Plate mounts directly on 15-mm or 19-mm rod systems, allowing for easy mounting for Gold Mounts on a variety of cameras including:

• Sony F3 – QRC-DUAL PT: Gold Mount with four-pin XLR and two PowerTap outputs for the Sony F3. Also mounts directly to the AJA Ki Pro Mini.

• Sony NEX-FS-100 – FGM-S: 7 1/4 Gold Mount

• Canon 5D, 7D and 60D – QR-DLSR: 7 1/4 Gold Mount

• Canon EOS C300 – QRC-CA-940: 7/14 Gold Mount that provides 7.2V power to the camera via DC connector. Offers three PowerTap outputs for multiple accessories

• Panasonic AG-AF100 – QR-VBG: 7 1/4 Gold Mount adapter

• Red EPIC – QRC-EPIC: Exclusive features include three outputs—a hard-wired cabled six-pin LEMO connector for power as well as two PowerTap connectors for accessories.

These Gold Mount solutions can also be used on support rigs such as Cinevate, Zacuto, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, and in some cases, a pouch configuration. For example, the Anton/Bauer QR-PD/HDV is the recommended pouch style adapter for the Sony NEX-FS-100.

“Anton/Bauer remains successful due to our continued commitment to bringing innovative products to market for today’s professionals,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “We are proud to showcase our innovative power solutions and accessories for the industry’s top cameras to NAB attendees—helping to provide seamless power, while ensuring future compatibility.”

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount system, InterActive chargers and Logic Series batteries such as the HyTRON 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight 2, ElipZ, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.